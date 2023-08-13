Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union in Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF are two games away from a trophy, continuing the Argentine superstar's remarkable MLS introduction with a Leagues Cup semifinal Tuesday night at the Philadelphia Union .

Like past knockout phases, this single-elimination match goes straight to penalty kicks if a draw persists through regulation time. The remaining teams need just one more win to secure a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot; Leagues Cup's top three finishers advance to next year's continental competition.

This semifinal winner will meet either Nashville SC or CF Monterrey, the last remaining Liga MX team in this World Cup-style tournament, in the Aug. 19 Final. The losers advance to the Third-Place Game, also held Aug. 19.

Regardless, Inter Miami are on the verge of playing for a trophy and heading to next year's Concacaf Champions Cup. Compared to most of their 2023 form, this Messi-fueled turnaround is remarkable.

Now, Inter Miami look to ascend away from DRV PNK Stadium, where they've played all but one match in this Leagues Cup run. That sole road fixture, an eight-goal thriller at FC Dallas that required PKs, showed there are defensive-third flaws opponents can exploit.

The Herons are also benefitting from other aspects of their summer signing spree, with midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba – Messi's former FC Barcelona teammates – helping run the show. Together, head coach Tata Martino's new-look team looks a far cry from the one that's still last (15th place) in the Eastern Conference table from pre-Messi times.

Inter Miami's attack has looked reborn since Messi joined in mid-July, scoring 17 goals in their five Leagues Cup games to date. Messi has played a part in nearly two-thirds of those, emerging as the competition's Golden Boot leader with eight goals and three assists.

Philadelphia are the latest MLS club hoping to spoil Messi Mania, and they're in prime position to do so as hosts – earning that right after finishing as runner-up to LAFC in the 2022 Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup races. Subaru Park, even for this second edition of the Messi Roadshow, is sure to be rowdy.

To boost their chances, the Union hope for positive news on the injury front after doing just enough to advance in past knockout games. Two of their Designated Players – striker Julián Carranza (hamstring) and midfielder Dániel Gazdag (knee) – are carrying knocks, so depth and star goalkeeper Andre Blake may need to shine through.