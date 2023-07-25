Lionel Messi given first Inter Miami start: Watch on MLS Season Pass

Lionel Messi, in his second Inter Miami CF game, has slotted into the club's starting lineup.
Aside from the Argentine superstar, head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino has also turned to midfielder Sergio Busquets from the opening whistle for Tuesday night's Leagues Cup showdown with Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The Herons are utilizing a 4-3-3 formation, with Messi at right forward and sporting the captain's armband.
- F: Robert Taylor, Josef Martínez, Lionel Messi
- M: Benjamin Cremaschi, Dixon Arroyo, Sergio Busquets
- D: Noah Allen, Kamal Miller, Sergii Kryvtsov, DeAndre Yedlin
- GK: Drake Callender
Messi, alongside Busquets, made his Inter Miami debut as a second-half substitute (54') in last Friday's thrilling 2-1 win over Liga MX side Cruz Azul. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner produced the spectacular, curling home a 94th-minute free kick to supply a Hollywood flourish to his much-anticipated MLS arrival.
Now, the ex-FC Barcelona duo will look to impact proceedings right away with other storylines in the background. Messi and Atlanta midfielder Thiago Almada were teammates as Argentina won the World Cup in December, while Martino and Miami striker Josef Martínez compete against a club (Atlanta) they brought MLS Cup silverware to in 2018.
With a win (regulation time or penalty kicks), Messi and Co. will top group South 3 and head into the knockout stage. They're also guaranteed a Round of 32 spot with a draw, but could finish second.
The Five Stripes, making their Leagues Cup debut, essentially have a first-choice starting XI for this road matchup.
Head coach Gonzalo Pineda's side is led by center back Miles Robinson, Almada in a playmaking role and Giorgos Giakoumakis at striker. The club's used a three-man backline as of late, a formation change for the attack-minded group.
- F: Tyler Wolff, Giorgos Giakoumakis
- M: Santiago Sosa, Matheus Rossetto, Thiago Almada
- D: Caleb Wiley, Luis Abram, Miles Robinson, Juan José Purata, Brooks Lennon
- GK: Brad Guzan