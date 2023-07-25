Lionel Messi given first Inter Miami start: Watch on MLS Season Pass

Lionel Messi , in his second Inter Miami CF game, has slotted into the club's starting lineup.

The Herons are utilizing a 4-3-3 formation, with Messi at right forward and sporting the captain's armband.

Aside from the Argentine superstar, head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino has also turned to midfielder Sergio Busquets from the opening whistle for Tuesday night's Leagues Cup showdown with Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Messi, alongside Busquets, made his Inter Miami debut as a second-half substitute (54') in last Friday's thrilling 2-1 win over Liga MX side Cruz Azul. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner produced the spectacular, curling home a 94th-minute free kick to supply a Hollywood flourish to his much-anticipated MLS arrival.

Now, the ex-FC Barcelona duo will look to impact proceedings right away with other storylines in the background. Messi and Atlanta midfielder Thiago Almada were teammates as Argentina won the World Cup in December, while Martino and Miami striker Josef Martínez compete against a club (Atlanta) they brought MLS Cup silverware to in 2018.