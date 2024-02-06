Inter Miami vs. Vissel Kobe: How to watch, stream MLS preseason friendly

The final overseas match of Inter Miami CF 's global preseason tour arrives Wednesday, pitting the club against reigning J1 League champion Vissel Kobe.

This will be Inter Miami's sixth preseason test of seven overall, further laying the groundwork for their 2024 MLS opener on Feb. 21 at DRV PNK Stadium vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

After two setbacks in Saudi Arabia, Inter Miami logged their first preseason victory over the weekend – a 4-1 win over a collection of Hong Kong league all-stars.

That match raised a couple of questions, especially if star forwards Lionel Messi (adductor) and Luis Suárez (knee) will play vs. Vissel Kobe amid injury precautions. Additionally, whether head coach Tata Martino will further lean into the 4-3-3 formation after shifting away from a five-man backline.