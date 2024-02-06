Matchday

Inter Miami vs. Vissel Kobe: How to watch, stream MLS preseason friendly

The final overseas match of Inter Miami CF's global preseason tour arrives Wednesday, pitting the club against reigning J1 League champion Vissel Kobe.

How to watch & stream

When

  • Wednesday, February 7 | 5 am ET/2 am PT

Where

  • Japan National Stadium | Tokyo, Japan

This will be Inter Miami's sixth preseason test of seven overall, further laying the groundwork for their 2024 MLS opener on Feb. 21 at DRV PNK Stadium vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

After two setbacks in Saudi Arabia, Inter Miami logged their first preseason victory over the weekend – a 4-1 win over a collection of Hong Kong league all-stars.

That match raised a couple of questions, especially if star forwards Lionel Messi (adductor) and Luis Suárez (knee) will play vs. Vissel Kobe amid injury precautions. Additionally, whether head coach Tata Martino will further lean into the 4-3-3 formation after shifting away from a five-man backline.

As the reigning Leagues Cup champions sort the above, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba could also return to the starting XI as the Big Four power title ambitions in 2024.

Vissel Kobe logo
Vissel Kobe

Vissel Kobe is the former club of FC Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta, a longtime teammate for Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Alba.

But they're also a formidable opponent, winning their first-ever J1 League title in 2023. That effort was fueled, in large part, by striker Yuya Osako, midfielder Hotaru Yamaguchi, goalkeeper Daiya Maekawa and more.

Vissel Kobe are in preseason mode as well, building towards the Japanese Super Cup on Feb. 16 and a Feb. 23 league kickoff.

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
Matchday

