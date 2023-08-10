Inter Miami seek next step towards Lionel Messi’s first MLS trophy

In just four games, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion with Argentina has added to his already-massive legend, scoring seven goals, contributing three assists and producing countless viral moments as the Herons have become tournament sensations.

Just how can Messi’s dream start to life in Miami get even better? Lifting the Leagues Cup trophy, of course.

“[Messi] is ratifying with actions something he said as soon as he arrived: ‘I came to compete,’” head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino stated of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who could very well add an eighth to his personal collection by year’s end.

And with fellow summer blockbuster signings/FC Barcelona icons Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also helping the new-look Herons turn into a force to be reckoned with, the winning vibes are growing by the day.

“The team is looking very good, very united, with a lot of positive energy,” said homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, who scored the fifth and clinching penalty kick in Sunday night’s 5-3 PK shootout victory over FC Dallas in the Round of 16.