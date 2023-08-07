Lionel Messi! GOLAZO sends Inter Miami to Leagues Cup quarterfinals

He's done it again!
WATCH: Déjà vu! Lionel Messi curls home must-see free kick
Lionel Messi, much like on his storybook-esque debut, scored a world-class free kick for Inter Miami CF in their Leagues Cup Round-of-16 match Sunday evening at FC Dallas.
The 85th-minute stunner sealed a 4-4 comeback draw in their Round of 16 clash, forcing penalty kicks at Toyota Stadium. Messi then scored when spot-kicks got underway, helping the Herons win 5-3 in the shootout.
The scenes were reminiscent of Messi's legendary 94th-minute effort that crowned his first-ever Miami match, securing a 2-1 win over Liga MX side Cruz Azul. Both times, the Argentine superstar picked out the top corner with his trademark left foot.
Messi's latest golazo ensured he's scored a brace in three straight matches for Inter Miami and gives him seven goals in the tournament, assuming Leagues Cup Golden Boot honors. He also scored in the 6th minute vs. FC Dallas to start the back-and-forth thriller, one-timing home a low cross from former FC Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba.
With the victory, Miami and Messi’s run continues with a Leagues Cup quarterfinal on Aug. 11. They’ll host either Houston Dynamo FC or Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium, returning home after Messi’s first MLS road test ended in stunning fashion.
