Messi, Suárez lift Inter Miami into Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals

The superstar forwards were at their vintage best in Wednesday's 3-1 Leg 2 rout of Nashville SC at Chase Stadium, exerting their influence all over the 5-3 aggregate victory after sparking a 2-2 comeback draw in Leg 1 at GEODIS Park.

The legends' mark was felt from the outset, as Messi set Suárez up for a wide-open finish (8') past Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis. Messi added to the soaring start in the 23rd minute, lashing home a patented left-footed strike after a stellar individual run from Paraguayan teammate Diego Gómez created the opportunity.

Suárez capped it off with a pinpoint assist on Robert Taylor's 63rd-minute dagger, sending Inter Miami to meet reigning MLS Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati or Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey in the CCC quarterfinals (held in early April).