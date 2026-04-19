Thomas Müller-led Vancouver Whitecaps on historic scoring pace

Just how good is life atop the Supporters' Shield standings for Vancouver Whitecaps FC?
After Friday's 3-0 rout of Sporting Kansas City at BC Place, they're now the second team in MLS history to score at least 22 goals within the first eight games of a season.
The last team to accomplish that feat was the 1998 LA Galaxy, who won the Shield with a regular-season best 68 points.
Vancouver's historic pace is fueled by a balanced attack, with three different players tallying against Sporting KC.
Emmanuel Sabbi, Thomas Müller and newcomer Bruno Caicedo all scored before the half-hour mark, propelling the Whitecaps to a league-best 21 points (7W-1L-0D) and +18 goal difference.
Brian White (six goals), Müller (four goals) and Sebastian Berhalter (three goals) are their leading scorers – pacing 10 different players who have found the back of the net.
This is nothing new for Vancouver, who have scored three or more goals in 21 of 65 matches (32%) since head coach Jesper Sørensen took over ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Last year, their 66 regular-season goals were third-best in MLS and helped power the club's first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance. They also made the Concacaf Champions Cup final and won a fourth straight Canadian Championship title.
Now, although perhaps not sustainable, Vancouver are on pace to smash MLS records with 89 points and 93 goals scored this campaign.
The Whitecaps' next chance to impress comes on Saturday when they host the Colorado Rapids (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).