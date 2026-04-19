Thomas Müller-led Vancouver Whitecaps on historic scoring pace

Just how good is life atop the Supporters' Shield standings for Vancouver Whitecaps FC ?

The last team to accomplish that feat was the 1998 LA Galaxy , who won the Shield with a regular-season best 68 points.

After Friday's 3-0 rout of Sporting Kansas City at BC Place, they're now the second team in MLS history to score at least 22 goals within the first eight games of a season.

Brian White (six goals), Müller (four goals) and Sebastian Berhalter (three goals) are their leading scorers – pacing 10 different players who have found the back of the net.

Emmanuel Sabbi , Thomas Müller and newcomer Bruno Caicedo all scored before the half-hour mark, propelling the Whitecaps to a league-best 21 points (7W-1L-0D) and +18 goal difference.

Vancouver's historic pace is fueled by a balanced attack, with three different players tallying against Sporting KC.

This is nothing new for Vancouver, who have scored three or more goals in 21 of 65 matches (32%) since head coach Jesper Sørensen took over ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Last year, their 66 regular-season goals were third-best in MLS and helped power the club's first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance. They also made the Concacaf Champions Cup final and won a fourth straight Canadian Championship title.

Now, although perhaps not sustainable, Vancouver are on pace to smash MLS records with 89 points and 93 goals scored this campaign.