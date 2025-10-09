Matt Turner: World Cup drives USMNT goalkeeper on MLS return

Matt Turner's remarkable, unlikely rise from the New England Revolution to starting four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is a scripwriter's dream.
But the 31-year-old is far from satisfied as the United States prepare to co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada.
"As soon as the World Cup ended, I was like, 'Oh my god, I have to get back. I got to do that again. That's going to be sick. In America – are you kidding me?!' It has driven me so much," Turner said on Off The Ball.
"Every career decision that I've ever made has been to try to best position myself to help the national team and be on the national team. I always try to think about how I can continue to elevate things for the team and myself."
That mindset is largely why Turner returned to MLS this summer, re-joining New England after he spent 2016-22 with the club.
Turner, who is on loan from Ligue 1 side Lyon through next summer with a purchase option, spent the in-between period testing himself in the English Premier League at Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. Limited to 32 combined appearances during those stops, he took a valuable lesson.
"The Prem is unrelenting, it's unforgiving," Turner said. "I learned quickly, I learned very quickly. You live and you learn. Now, if anyone ever asks me about when to make these moves and things like that, I'll have a bit of perspective to help guys and be a mentor."
As Turner chases another World Cup trip, he's seemingly vying with New York City FC standout Matt Freese for the starter's role under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
The 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is backing himself, even as the Revs conclude an up-and-down season. He's also hoping to reward New England's fans for their longstanding support.
"Not making the playoffs, I was a little bit worried, coming back to a team that wasn't going to be competitive for this season," Turner said.
"But understanding that it's also laying the groundwork to start next season really strong and really work on being a foundation and building something again. Because I really do care about this club. I care about the city of Boston and the people of New England. I think these people have been dying for continued success."