Matt Turner: World Cup drives USMNT goalkeeper on MLS return

Matt Turner 's remarkable, unlikely rise from the New England Revolution to starting four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is a scripwriter's dream.

But the 31-year-old is far from satisfied as the United States prepare to co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada.

"As soon as the World Cup ended, I was like, 'Oh my god, I have to get back. I got to do that again. That's going to be sick. In America – are you kidding me?!' It has driven me so much," Turner said on Off The Ball.