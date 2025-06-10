Diego Luna: RSL & USMNT star makes "the best decision of my life"

Diego Luna woke up in a daze, unaware of his newfound US men’s national team cult-hero status.

“My family was there and my agents, and they were calling me ‘Big Balls’ and all this stuff,” Luna said in Off The Ball , the league's new video feature series.

Real Salt Lake 's star midfielder had just gotten out of surgery to repair a broken nose sustained during a 3-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in January – a defining performance that was equal parts guts and talent, with the 21-year-old sporting gauze to stop the bleeding while he assisted Brian White 's opening strike at Inter&Co Stadium.

Little did Luna know, the moniker came from none other than USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who famously praised the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year’s proverbial testicular fortitude during a memorable post-game interview.

“He meant that I was determined to play for my country, fighting through things and stuff like that,” Luna said. “It was super cool and I think it might’ve been the best decision of my life to continue to play with a broken nose, right?

“'Cause it’s shown people a side of me and it’s opened doors.”