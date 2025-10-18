Max Arfsten: Columbus Crew & USMNT defender brings "chip on my shoulder"

This time last year, Max Arfsten was concluding his first season as the Columbus Crew 's starting left wingback.

"That's just always how I am. Whenever I achieve something, it's amazing and I feel really good for a day or two. Then I'm already thinking about the next thing. That's just how my brain works."

"I'm always striving for the next thing," Arfsten said on Off The Ball .

Now, the 24-year-old defender is in contention to represent the United States when they co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

He's also earned 14 USMNT caps since debuting last January, starring at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and consistently starting under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Arfsten has won two titles with the Crew and helped them reach the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final, tallying 14g/14a in 92 games along the way.

The mindset is understandable when considering the 2025 MLS All-Star's rise with Columbus and the USMNT.

At every chance, Arfsten has been highly motivated to succeed.

"I think chip on my shoulder is the right phrase to use," Arfsten said. "I definitely have it every time I step on the field because I feel like my whole career, I was kind of an overlooked situation.

"Being from Fresno, there was no MLS team nearby, and going to UC Davis which wasn't necessarily a big soccer school even in California. Then having to start from the bottom with San Jose's second team and then me wanting to play in San Jose, but that didn't really work out.

"I just feel like at every single turn, I've had to face adversity. I know everyone's faced adversity, but I do always have that chip on my shoulder just because I feel like at every single turn in my career, I've had to face adversity and come out on the other side."