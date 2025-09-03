Dayne St. Clair: MNUFC goalkeeper prepares to represent Canada "on the world stage"

"Sunday lunch, kind of like what we're cooking today, was a big household thing in Trinidad. It's like, everything kind of shuts down and you eat with your family," St. Clair explained. "I think it's kind of cool because some of my friends from here that are from Trinidad, we've kind of recreated it in our own way."

On the latest episode of Off The Ball, the Canadian netminder whipped up a traditional Trinidadian meal while discussing his 2026 FIFA World Cup ambitions alongside international (and now former MNUFC) teammate Tani Oluwaseyi.

Growing up watching soccer, cartoons and the Food Network, Minnesota United FC shotstopper Dayne St. Clair took inspiration from his father's cooking, developing impressive culinary talent as a side quest to his blossoming goalkeeping career.

Despite playing a backup role in his first World Cup experience at Qatar 2022, St. Clair savored every moment of the unique opportunity to represent his nation. In 2026, he will fight for the starting job.

"For me, the biggest one, being at the last World Cup was singing the national anthem and hearing it and it becoming real," St. Clair recalled the memorable adventure.

"One of the most viral pictures was Kamal [Miller]'s one tear dropping. That's a moment, you know what I mean? Your emotions just overcome you in that moment. You know that you're representing something that's way bigger than you but on the world stage."