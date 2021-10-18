Matt Turner slumping, RSL thrive with Herrera in the "Najar Role" & more from MLS Week 30

In the meantime, let’s take a look at what happened in Week 30. We move:

Teams are officially getting eliminated. That means season recaps are on their way! Everybody loves those GIFs.

I called him the best I've seen because he makes a lot of those spectacular saves, and he basically never concedes "should've done better" goals.

I have called Matt Turner the best shot-stopper I've ever seen in MLS not because he makes the most spectacular saves — though he's got an elite combination of reflexes, size and athleticism which, combined with the Hamburger Helper mitts, means he does in fact make a ton of spectacular saves.

This is what the underlying numbers, via the folks at American Soccer Analysis , have been saying all year, by the way. The Revs are where they are because they're a pretty good team with a historically elite goalkeeper:

Because of this they rely more on their goalkeeper to keep the door shut than any Supporters’ Shield-winning side I can recall — even more than last year’s Union with the great Andre Blake — other than maybe the 2000 Kansas City Wizards with Tony Meola (who was the league MVP that year). If Turner slips even marginally, the Revs are a lot more vulnerable than their gaudy PPG suggests.

Carles Gil with a threaded through-ball that nobody else could see. Gustavo Bou , top bins from 22 yards. Matt Turner with an outrageous save. You get the idea.

Usually they are because Turner is, well, the best shot-stopper I’ve ever seen in MLS. He hasn’t been over the past month, though, and that slippage has cost the Revs some points, because the Revs don’t play like a traditionally great MLS team. By that I mean they don’t completely control games like 2019 LAFC or bury opponents like 2017 Toronto or strangle everyone to death like the 2018 Red Bulls. Instead they let teams like the Fire or like the then-struggling Crew hang around, and have bet big on dominating the game's biggest moments rather than the game itself overall via either possession or field position.

Revs manager Bruce Arena said afterward "we should have won that game," and while he was mostly talking about his team's inability to find a third goal — which is amusing given how dismissive he was of a recent question about New England's propensity for one-goal wins — he literally said “we should have been better closing out the game at the end.”

He got a touch to all four of those. Over the past four seasons when Turner gets a touch, it's not a goal. This is the closest I've seen him come to a slump, and credit to the Fire for keeping the pressure on and taking advantage.

Regardless, there will be a lot of changes coming to Chicago this offseason. Goalkeeper will not be one of them, though, as 17-year-old homegrown Gabriel Slonina seems to have locked up the job henceforth. He has been very, very good, even if he was caught out a bit on Bou’s go-ahead goal midway through the second half.

Credit to the Fire for not just playing out the string. They went down twice and came back twice, and even if the second equalizer was kind of soft, it’s not like they didn’t deserve it; Chicago made the Revs backline scramble throughout.

Anyway, if you’re a Revs fan, keep your fingers crossed this is just a blip. If that’s all it is, a month-long slump, Turner picked the right time for it. If this is the new normal, then New England aren't the favorites they right now appear to be.

And understand that through all of this, Turner has not been “bad” or even “average.” He just hasn’t been, over the past month, what he was, and the gap between what Turner was vs. an above-average MLS ‘keeper is basically the difference between a 70ish-point Shield winner entering the postseason as massive favorites and a 60ish-point side who are “if they get hot, they’re dangerous!”-type darkhorses. That is significant.

By the 15th minute, RSL were up 1-0. Just before the hour mark, they had landed so many jabs that Colorado were struggling to play out of their own end, and it was RSL’s chance to press high to create a goal off of combination play that finished with, yes, another Rubin jab:

“A jab in football in the way that I think about it is threatening their backline and making them run towards their goal. Once you do that, they will no longer be on the front foot, they are going to be leaning towards the back because they are hesitant. I showed them clips from when we played them last time, you do this a couple of times and now Rubio [Rubin] can find the ball underneath and combine.”

“I think in the modern game anymore, everyone always wants to press high. Having played Colorado a few times already this year, they are willing to risk pressing high and isolating their center backs one-on-one versus our attackers,” Mastroeni explained in the presser. “It’s a lot like in boxing, you’ve got to soften them up with jabs.

And the man gives some of the best postgame quotes in the league. This is wonderful:

This would be a remarkable run of results under any coach, but under Mastroeni it’s making my head swim. His Rapids teams were known for their stubbornness and their defense and not much else. In 2017 they scored 31 goals all year long under him. RSL, in nine games, are now up to 18.

Juarez walked on August 27, with Pablo Mastroeni taking over on an interim basis with immediate effect. RSL had just seven wins in 20 outings under Juarez. Following a fairly dominant 3-1 win over Colorado on Saturday , they have now won five of nine under Mastroeni.

I will admit that I have been laboring under the now demonstrably incorrect assumption that RSL would, at some point, just pack up shop and call it a year, given all they’ve been through with off-field stuff over the past 18 months. That time span is up to and including head coach Freddy Juarez’s decision to walk away to take an assistant’s job elsewhere — basically an unheard-of situation in professional sports.

Prior to June of this year I don’t think I’d ever seen an MLS center back given that type of attacking leeway, but now “The Najar Role” is popping up in a few places — Andrew Gutman in New Jersey, Jake Nerwinski in Vancouver, Jonathan Bornstein in Chicago. On Saturday it was Aaron Herrera ’s turn.

There was added fun in this one, though, and fun of the type that indicates Pablo is more than willing to borrow what’s working elsewhere. One of the toughest tactical matchups anywhere in MLS in 2021 has been D.C. ’s 3-4-2-1 with Andy Najar as an underlapping right center back who’s given license to drive forward off the dribble and create central overloads in order to free up Julian Gressel at right wingback.

Rusnak’s numbers under Juarez: 5g/4a in 20 games. Under Mastroeni, he’s provided 2g/7a in 11 games. He finally, in other words, looks like a true playmaker.

This is good, fun soccer that RSL have been playing. Rubin and Damir Kreilach — who had the opening goal and assisted the other two, and is very much in the Best XI discussion if not quite in the MVP discourse — make a very natural pairing up top in Mastroeni’s preferred 3-5-2, while getting Albert Rusnak into the hole as a true No. 10 underneath the pair.

RSL color commentator Brian Dunseth basically explains what’s happening in real-time (gold star for Dunny) as Herrera first inverts, which creates space for right wingback Andrew Brody, and then flares out to the touchline when possession is recycled as Brody ducks into the box to become another potential target.

Think about that: the center back is overlapping while the wingback is pouring numbers into the box. Even D.C. don’t do that, while Seattle, when they push numbers, do it by sending both wingbacks up.

Not RSL. There were four guys in there in the 13th minute for Herrera, their overlapping center back, to aim at. Obviously it took some good luck for it to turn into a goal, but audentes fortuna iuvat. And RSL have been nothing if not bold in their brief run under Mastroeni thus far.

“Coming into the game we knew that [Brody] would be able to get on the end of balls,” Herrera said afterward, confirming that RSL had been hoping for something similar to this sequence of play from the jump. “I told him before the game that if he got in line I would always be ready to support him to set up a deeper cross.

“It went really well. I knew I had to be smart and pick my moments when to go forward, but it felt really good.”

It looked really good, too, though all of this open and adventurous soccer comes with the obvious downside that’s visible in some of those uglier scorelines since Mastroeni took charge. It’s sometimes clear in the defensive rotations that guys don’t quite know the system or formation well enough to cover. That is how Portland, Vancouver and the like have gashed RSL — everything is a transition goal where, say, Everton Luiz is playing up on the front line and nobody rotates to shield central midfield.

It’s worth it, though. For the first time in forever RSL have been a treat to watch, and moving Herrera to the Najar Role unlocks some potentially devastating attacking options for a team that’s already averaging two goals a game since the new manager took over.

They’ll need those goals, of course, as they are not clear of the pack as of yet. RSL finished the weekend in fifth place, just two points above the line with five games to play.