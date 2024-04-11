Matchday 9: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

All that and more is on tap for MLS Matchday 9.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

It's never a normal matchday when Inter Miami and Lionel Messi roll into town.

Added media attention, a sea of pink in the stands and even stadium changes – like Sporting KC hosting Miami at Arrowhead Stadium instead of Children's Mercy Park – lie in wait. Teams can either rise to the occasion, like Chicago Fire FC notching a 4-1 win over the Herons at Soldier Field last year, or they can struggle amid the pressure, like the New York Red Bulls did by losing 2-0 in Messi's 2023 MLS debut. Either way, fireworks usually ensue.

For Kansas City, there's a chance to write new history in front of a potential record-setting crowd at Arrowhead Stadium – already hallowed ground for the club as the place of their first-ever win in 1996. It's also a chance for SKC to prove their potential, alternating between dropped points (especially at home) and impressive wins early this season.