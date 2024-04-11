Matchday 9: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

A massive crowd awaits Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF at Arrowhead Stadium. High-throttle attacks from the Portland Timbers and LAFC clash in Stumptown. Atlanta United host the red-hot Philadelphia Union in a battle of Eastern Conference bluebloods.
All that and more is on tap for MLS Matchday 9.
Some reminders:
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Portland Timbers vs. LAFC
Saturday, April 13 - 4:45 pm ET
Charlotte FC vs. Toronto FC
Saturday, April 13 - 7:30 pm ET
D.C. United vs. Orlando City SC
Saturday, April 13 - 7:30 pm ET
CF Montréal vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, April 13 - 7:30 pm ET
New York City FC vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, April 13 - 7:30 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, April 13 - 7:30 pm ET
FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, April 13 - 8:30 pm ET
Minnesota United FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Saturday, April 13 - 8:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, April 13 - 9:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, April 13 - 10:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, April 13 - 10:30 pm ET
Apple TV - MLS Season PassTSN 3, RDS Info
Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union
Sunday, April 14 - 2:30 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Austin FC
Sunday, April 14 - 4:45 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami CF
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
It's never a normal matchday when Inter Miami and Lionel Messi roll into town.
Added media attention, a sea of pink in the stands and even stadium changes – like Sporting KC hosting Miami at Arrowhead Stadium instead of Children's Mercy Park – lie in wait. Teams can either rise to the occasion, like Chicago Fire FC notching a 4-1 win over the Herons at Soldier Field last year, or they can struggle amid the pressure, like the New York Red Bulls did by losing 2-0 in Messi's 2023 MLS debut. Either way, fireworks usually ensue.
For Kansas City, there's a chance to write new history in front of a potential record-setting crowd at Arrowhead Stadium – already hallowed ground for the club as the place of their first-ever win in 1996. It's also a chance for SKC to prove their potential, alternating between dropped points (especially at home) and impressive wins early this season.
An extra storyline: Inter Miami are licking their wounds after exiting Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday evening, losing 3-1 at Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey (5-2 aggregate). Messi started his first game in nearly a month, but it wasn't enough to book a CCC semifinal date with the Columbus Crew.
Portland Timbers vs. LAFC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN 2
- WHEN: Saturday, 4:45 pm ET
Portland raced out to an exciting, if uneven, start to life under new manager Phil Neville. They're tied for most goals scored (14) in the Western Conference with a "big three" of Evander, Antony and Santiago Moreno quietly emerging in the attacking midfield (combined 15 goal contributions in seven matches). They've also recently added Jonathan Rodríguez from Liga MX's Club América, giving them a DP No. 9.
But a 2W-3L-2D record places Portland 10th in the Western Conference table. And if it weren't for a miraculous three-goal comeback to earn a point at SKC last Sunday, they'd enter Matchday 9 on a four-game losing streak. It's clear Portland can score with the best of them, but their defense needs to step up for that to matter. They've conceded nine times in their last three games.
A big match from goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau against his old club would certainly help Portland. But LAFC have found their scoring form of late as well (nine tallies in three games), so it won't be easy for the Canadian international. Reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Denis Bouanga leads the way for the Black & Gold, while midfielders Timothy Tillman and Eduard Atuesta provide thrust from midfield.
Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN 2
- WHEN: Sunday, 2:30 pm ET
Few teams started 2024 with more hype around their attack than Atlanta. Led by World Cup-winning No. 10 Thiago Almada and Golden Boot-contending No. 9 Giorgos Giakoumakis – with Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva chipping in from the wings – the Five Stripes boast one of the deadliest multi-pronged attacks in the league.
But Giakoumakis and Silva missed Matchday 8's 1-1 draw at New York City FC due to injury, showing Atlanta aren't at their best when missing a key piece or two – particularly on the road, where struggles persist.
Matchday 8 brings a return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Atlanta are a different beast. Will they get some key pieces back?
Philadelphia will bring their own hot hand to Atlanta as MLS' last remaining undefeated team. A familiar attacking trio of Julián Carranza, Dániel Gazdag and Mikael Uhre have maintained their impressive pace from the last two seasons, bolstered by the emergence of Quinn Sullivan as an every-match starter.
Bonus note: Sullivan's 14-year-old younger brother, Cavan, is one of the brightest prospects in the country, if not the world, and just won Generation adidas Cup with the Union's U-17s. His first professional contract may come sooner rather than later.