Matchday 8: What to know for this weekend's biggest matches

Matchday 8 is upon us, highlighted by high-profile clashes in both conferences.
Let's take a look at the biggest games on deck this weekend.
- WHEN: Saturday, 4:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
The Colorado Rapids are moving to Empower Field at Mile High, where 70,000-plus fans are expected for a high-profile, high-powered showdown with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF.
At home this season, the Rapids have erupted for 12 goals in three wins, including a 6-2 rout of Houston Dynamo FC Saturday with Kosi Thompson and Rafa Navarro each scoring a brace. In fact, the Rapids are tied for the league lead in goals scored this season with 19, with a dynamic attack led by Navarro (5g/4a), Paxten Aaronson (3g/2a) and Darren Yapi (2g/2a).
As they race toward the Western Conference summit, can head coach Matt Wells' keep the good times rolling in front of a potential record home crowd?
After winning MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi, Inter Miami (3W-1L-3D) have been somewhat slow out of the gate in 2026. The Herons were knocked out of Concacaf Champions Cup by Eastern Conference rival Nashville SC and have been held to back-to-back 2-2 draws at Nu Stadium.
On Tuesday, Miami shocked the MLS world when the club announced that head coach Javier Mascherano departed the club for personal reasons.
Currently third in the East, Miami are ready to return to winning ways. Messi, the two-time reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, has five goals in six starts, while star summer signing Germán Berterame got off the mark with his first goal of the season last weekend. Expect the pair to be difference-makers should Miami come away with three points.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
FC Cincinnati are hoping a return to TQL Stadium will provide the spark following a 1-1 draw at Toronto FC and a 4-2 defeat at Red Bull New York.
They're also looking to get star midfielder Evander going, with the Brazilian maestro limited to one assist through 389 minutes thus far. Leading scorer Kévin Denkey will miss out on the match due to a red-card suspension.
Will this weekend's Walmart Saturday Showdown be the moment for Evander to break his duck and lead Cincy to a much-needed three points?
Chicago Fire FC, meanwhile, are trying to make it four straight wins, with Gregg Berhalter's side securing back-to-back 1-0 wins over Nashville SC and Atlanta United following a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union.
USMNT goalkeeper Chris Brady has been terrific in goal for Chicago with four clean sheets and South African center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi has also been instrumental in the defensive turnaround. Both are looking to secure spots at the FIFA World Cup this summer.
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
A California clash, a top-of-the-table showdown between two in-form teams – does it get any better than this for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire?
There's been no slowing LAFC down despite balancing multiple competitions. Marc Dos Santos' side set an MLS shutout record to start a season before finally conceding in their first loss of the year in a 2-1 Matchday 7 defeat at the Portland Timbers.
LAFC are powered by Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga and David Martínez up front, while Hugo Lloris has been rock solid in goal. Never was that more evident than the ouster of LIGA MX powerhouse Cruz Azul in the CCC quarterfinals.
Like LAFC did with Son, San Jose made a splash in the transfer market by landing German star Timo Werner ahead of the season.
Werner has been limited to just 200 minutes in four appearances due to injury, but that hasn't stopped the Earthquakes from transforming into one of the league's best sides so far this year. The Quakes are currently tied atop the Supporters' Shield standings with the Vancouver Whitecaps on 18 points.
In his absense, San Jose have looked to USYNT star Niko Tsakiris (2g/4a) and Preston Judd (3g/2a) to carry the attacking load. San Jose head coach Bruce Arena said Werner should be back and available for selection this weekend, adding another layer to this mouthwatering clash at the top of the West.