Matchday 8: What to know for this weekend's biggest matches

After winning MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi, Inter Miami (3W-1L-3D) have been somewhat slow out of the gate in 2026. The Herons were knocked out of Concacaf Champions Cup by Eastern Conference rival Nashville SC and have been held to back-to-back 2-2 draws at Nu Stadium.

Currently third in the East, Miami are ready to return to winning ways. Messi, the two-time reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, has five goals in six starts, while star summer signing Germán Berterame got off the mark with his first goal of the season last weekend. Expect the pair to be difference-makers should Miami come away with three points.