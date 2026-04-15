LAFC oust Cruz Azul to reach Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals

LAFC earned a 1-1 draw at LIGA MX giants Cruz Azul on Tuesday night to qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.

Denis Bouanga buried a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time to complete the 4-1 aggregate quarterfinal victory at Estadio Cuauhtémoc, following the Black & Gold's 3-0 home win in Leg 1.

Gabriel Fernández struck early for the hosts, opening the score from the penalty spot after a Video Review call against Sergi Palencia.

The reigning CCC champions stayed on the attack, inspiring a Man-of-the-Match performance from LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who made eight saves. In the game's dying moments, Bouanga put the series to bed.