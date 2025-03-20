Matchday 5: What to watch for in this weekend's must-watch matches

This weekend, we've got teams looking to separate themselves from the pack and others hoping to keep pace. Let's dive into three of the most scintillating showdowns.

While the March international window is upon us, there will be no shortage of firepower coming to an MLS stadium near you. You can see the full call-up list here .

Meanwhile, Latte Lath is exactly what Five Stripe fans were clamoring for: a pacey and intuitive No. 9. The MLS-record incoming transfer (reported $22 million) has already scored three times, even as Atlanta's remade attack looks to find their footing. We know the Ivorian international will be impactful, but what about Saba Lobjanidze and Alexey Miranchuk ?

Evander has contributed 3g/2a in eight matches for Cincy, taking on No. 10 duties as their Luciano Acosta replacement. The MVP-caliber playmaker's influence is clear to see as he adjusts to his new digs after an MLS-record trade with the Portland Timbers .

Don't fret, though. We've still got Evander vs. Emmanuel Latte Lath to look forward to.

Additionally, both teams are missing one of their marquee stars due to international duty: Cincy striker Kévin Denkey (Togo) and Atlanta midfielder Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) have World Cup qualifiers on the docket.

These Eastern Conference preseason favorites are both chasing a victory after a sluggish start. FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United entered with trophy expectations and spent big in the winter transfer market, but there are growing pains as new faces get settled.

With Costa Rican striker Alonso Martínez away on international duty, expect Julián Fernández , who scored his first goal of the season last weekend, as well as Hannes Wolf , to be NYCFC's main threats. Matt Freese remains among the better goalkeepers in MLS, too.

Meanwhile, New York City FC have momentum from consecutive 2-1 home wins over Orlando City SC and the New England Revolution . Now, it's back on the road to one of the rowdier environments in the league in Lower.com Field.

Can defenders Andrés Herrera and DeJuan Jones seize their opportunity? Will Jacen Russell-Rowe , tasked with the near-impossible assignment of replacing Cucho Hernández, keep producing? What about Diego Rossi , the last remaining member of the big three that featured Cucho and Christian Ramírez ?

That gets challenged further this weekend, as goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and the wingback pairing of Max Arfsten and Mo Farsi are away on international duty. Center back Malte Amundsen picked up a red card last weekend, too.

Even with key players missing in one capacity or another, Columbus remain near the top of the Eastern Conference and are undefeated (2W-0L-2D).

Austin FC got the big result they were looking for last weekend, shutting down LAFC en route to a 1-0 away win. Their defense lived up to the billing yet again, recording their second clean sheet of the season.

But Verde & Black fans are still waiting to see their attack enter full stride. The DP attacking trio of Osman Bukari, Myrto Uzuni and Brandon Vazquez have only played 160 minutes together so far, and Uzuni will be unavailable this weekend due to international duty with Albania.

Uzuni's absence provides a golden opportunity for Vazquez to step into the limelight. Though he's yet to show his full potential with Austin, the USMNT striker can score in bunches.

Opposite them is San Diego FC, who remain undefeated in their inaugural MLS campaign (2W-0L-2D). The expansion side have delivered some memorable moments through four matchdays, and Anders Dreyer has been the focal point of SDFC's hot start with three goals in four matches. Their defense is quietly effective as well, conceding only twice so far.