Matchday 37: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs implications ramp up during Matchday 37, making for a weekend of must-watch games.

The New York Red Bulls welcome arch-rivals New York City FC in a potentially season-defining Hudson River Derby.

The good news is that star Designated Players Emil Forsberg (10g/10a) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (16g/3a) both contributed to the result at Stade Saputo, providing a boost ahead of the club's biggest game of the season.

That makes Saturday's Hudson River Derby at Sports Illustrated Stadium essentially a must-win for RBNY, who will look to build on last week's 2-0 victory at CF Montréal .

Currently out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, the 10th-place Red Bulls have just three games remaining to make up ground and salvage their MLS-record consecutive postseason streak, which stands at 15 straight years.

Costa Rica international striker Alonso Martínez leads the way with 17g/2a, and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese anchors one of the league's best defenses.

They're fighting for top-four positioning, which provides home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series. Looking to rebound from a 4-0 defeat midweek against Inter Miami CF , they could leapfrog Charlotte FC in the table.

By contrast, NYCFC are fifth in the East and have already clinched a playoff spot in head coach Pascal Jansen's first season.

The Sounders have hit a snag after winning Leagues Cup at the end of August, going winless in their last three games (0W-2L-1D) since adding the only remaining piece of North American silverware on offer to their trophy cabinet.

However, midfielder Albert Rusnák made his first start since returning from injury last weekend at Austin FC. Additionally, fellow DP Jordan Morris is back from the injured list and accumulating valuable minutes.