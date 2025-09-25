Matchday 37: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs implications ramp up during Matchday 37, making for a weekend of must-watch games.
The New York Red Bulls welcome arch-rivals New York City FC in a potentially season-defining Hudson River Derby.
Cascadia Cup foes Seattle Sounders FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC meet for three vital points at Lumen Field.
Closing things out, Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire features a marquee Eastern Conference showdown between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Currently out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, the 10th-place Red Bulls have just three games remaining to make up ground and salvage their MLS-record consecutive postseason streak, which stands at 15 straight years.
That makes Saturday's Hudson River Derby at Sports Illustrated Stadium essentially a must-win for RBNY, who will look to build on last week's 2-0 victory at CF Montréal.
The good news is that star Designated Players Emil Forsberg (10g/10a) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (16g/3a) both contributed to the result at Stade Saputo, providing a boost ahead of the club's biggest game of the season.
By contrast, NYCFC are fifth in the East and have already clinched a playoff spot in head coach Pascal Jansen's first season.
They're fighting for top-four positioning, which provides home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series. Looking to rebound from a 4-0 defeat midweek against Inter Miami CF, they could leapfrog Charlotte FC in the table.
Costa Rica international striker Alonso Martínez leads the way with 17g/2a, and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese anchors one of the league's best defenses.
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
The Sounders have hit a snag after winning Leagues Cup at the end of August, going winless in their last three games (0W-2L-1D) since adding the only remaining piece of North American silverware on offer to their trophy cabinet.
However, midfielder Albert Rusnák made his first start since returning from injury last weekend at Austin FC. Additionally, fellow DP Jordan Morris is back from the injured list and accumulating valuable minutes.
These returns bode well for Seattle, who are currently fifth in the West (45 points). They have four games left to secure a top-four finish, beginning with Saturday's high-profile home clash with the Whitecaps.
Vancouver could potentially end the weekend atop the Western Conference standings with a win, which would also boost their Supporters' Shield chances.
Undefeated in five (3W-0L-2D), the Whitecaps (56 points) are challenging San Diego FC (57 points) for first place. They also have a game in hand on the expansion side.
Marquee summer signing Thomas Müller has missed Vancouver's last two games due to an adductor injury. However, All-Star striker Brian White (15g/1a) returned mid-week after a month-long absence, coming off the bench to rescue a 1-1 home draw with the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
FC Cincinnati reached an impressive milestone last weekend, becoming just the second club in MLS history to win at least 18 games in three consecutive seasons.
At home under the Sunday Night Soccer spotlight, the Orange & Blue will look to close in on a second Supporters' Shield in three years. They're currently two points back of the first-place Philadelphia Union.
Cincy are led by Evander, who rattled off three assists in Saturday's 3-2 win at the LA Galaxy that improved his Landon Donovan MLS MVP case (17g/13a). Fellow Brazilian Brenner added a brace, further fueling an attack that also features club-record signing Kévin Denkey.
Orlando boast an MVP candidate of their own in Martín Ojeda. The Argentine No. 10 is the first player in club history to produce 30 goal contributions in a single season (16g/14a), most recently netting a brace in their dramatic 3-2 home victory over Nashville SC.
Duncan McGuire scored the 95th-minute winner for the Lions, who are on the verge of securing a sixth straight trip to the playoffs under head coach Oscar Pareja.
However, a top-four spot in the East, and the home-field advantage in Round One of the postseason that comes with it, is also on the table. Expect an all-out effort at TQL Stadium.