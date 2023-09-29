Matchday 35: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

With only four matchdays left in the 2023 season (and a few makeup games sprinkled in), the logjam between 2nd and 13th in the Western Conference standings is as tight as ever. Meanwhile, two distinct Eastern Conference races – one for a top-four spot, the other for Wild Card places – remain wide open.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Eastern Conference: A top-four finish looked like a distant hope for Atlanta United , but a 2W-0L-2D run in September has reignited home-field advantage aspirations. Given their current form, no team will want to see a road fixture at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on their playoff schedule.

Western Conference: The Portland Timbers were languishing around 12th place in the West at the end of August. A 5W-0L-1D record since then has seen them climb above both the playoff line and the Wild Card spots.

NYCFC are among the teams in direct competition with Miami for a final Wild Card spot, making this as close to a must-win as you can get before Decision Day.

Add in a dramatic chase to climb above the playoff line and Tata Martino's squad is essentially must-watch TV until they become mathematically eliminated. Speaking of those big names, Martino said Messi is "game to game" and he expects him to play before the regular season ends.

Since integrating their bevy of summer signings – led by Lionel Messi and his ex-FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – the Herons have posted a stellar 9W-2L-4D record in regulation time across all competitions. That's a blistering 2.07 points-per-game pace, which is on par with FC Cincinnati 's league-leading total (and Cincy still can set the all-time MLS points record by season's end).

Yup, Inter Miami make the "Big Three" again. It's not just big-name bias, though – at least, not entirely.

Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

When a trophy is on the line, that pretty much automatically puts a match in the "Big Three," even when it's one of the few with almost no chance of affecting the playoff picture.

Toronto FC are already mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, and FC Cincinnati have all but locked up the East's No. 1 overall seed. But the intrigue stems from the Supporters' Shield, which is given to the best regular-season team each year.

Cincinnati can lock up the Shield with a win over the East's last-place team (full scenarios), and doing so would mean securing the club's first title of their MLS tenure and creating an ultra-cathartic moment for fans who endured three-straight Wooden Spoon (last place in the league) seasons from 2019-21.