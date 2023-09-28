How FC Cincinnati can win the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield on Saturday

Supporters' Shield scenarios

Cincy, who visit last-place Toronto FC on Saturday evening (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free), would earn their first MLS-era trophy via the following scenarios:

Cincinnati win at Toronto or… Cincinnati draw at Toronto AND New England lose/draw vs. Charlotte AND Orlando lose/draw vs. Montréal or… New England lose/draw vs. Charlotte AND Orlando lose/draw vs. Montréal AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Columbus AND St. Louis lose/draw vs. Kansas City

The MLS Supporters’ Shield is awarded annually to the team with the most regular-season points. Cincy enter with 62 points (18W-4L-8D) and a victory at Toronto would keep them within sight of the single-season points record (73) the New England Revolution set in 2021. With four games left, they would need to win out to seize that record.

East No. 1 seed scenarios

Cincy, who will compete in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, can also clinch the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs – potentially ensuring the path to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9 runs through TQL Stadium. These scenarios are all possibilities in Matchday 35:

Cincinnati win at Toronto or… Cincinnati draw at Toronto AND New England lose/draw vs. Charlotte AND Orlando lose/draw vs. Montréal or… New England lose/draw vs. Charlotte AND Orlando lose/draw vs. Montréal AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Columbus

Rising from the ashes

If Cincinnati win the Supporters' Shield, it would continue their sensational rise/new era under head coach Pat Noonan and general manager Chris Albright – all following three straight Wooden Spoons (last-place finish) upon joining MLS as an expansion team in 2019. In 2022, the Orange & Blue made their first postseason trip before losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Philadelphia Union.

Star midfielder Luciano Acosta, with 15g/12a in 28 games, has compiled a Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber campaign. Acosta is joined by forward Aaron Boupendza and defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo as Designated Players, while US internationals Brandon Vazquez and Matt Miazga are other key pieces of the starting XI.

Should Cincy not win the Supporters' Shield in Matchday 35, these are their additional games/opportunities to do so in the buildup to Decision Day: