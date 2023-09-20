Matchday

Matchday 33: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Jonathan Sigal

It's the second-to-last midweek matchday of the 2023 season!

Matchday 33 contains 14 games on Wednesday evening, all viewable via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and ripe with Audi MLS Cup Playoffs implications. Only the New England Revolution are on a bye.

Instead of deep dives, each blurb contains some nugget of information from reporters who follow teams on the regular. Follow them, support them, engage with them – it goes a long way.

Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union

It's not quite desperation mode for Charlotte, who are three points back of the Eastern Conference's ninth-and-final playoff spot. But with seven games to go and a 1W-3L-8D record since late May, they can't afford many more slip-ups (especially at home).

Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire FC

What sort of response do the Crew have in store? A top-four spot in the Eastern Conference is still within reach.

D.C. United vs. Atlanta United

Could we see two year-end awards coming Atlanta's way? Giorgos Giakoumakis (14g/2a) is tied for first in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, while Thiago Almada (9g/15a) is among the Landon Donovan MLS MVP favorites.

Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC

Will Lionel Messi 1) start for Miami, 2) come off the bench or 3) not be in the gameday squad? Tata Martino, as of Tuesday morning, wasn't divulging much after Messi didn't play in last weekend's loss at Atlanta United.

CF Montréal vs. FC Cincinnati

The Supporters' Shield is still FC Cincinnati's to lose. But the "single-season points record" discussion point that revved up a few weeks ago? That's less secure. They're on 58 points with seven games to go.

NYCFC vs. Orlando City SC

Orlando City look set to get striker Duncan McGuire back from injury. After his weekend heroics, Ramiro Enrique (2g/1a) won Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire. Who does Oscar Pareja go with from the start? (These lineup selection questions are good problems to have.)

New York Red Bulls vs. Austin FC

Austin FC, now 12th in the West, are winless in seven across all competitions (0W-6L-1D). Can they finally stop the bleeding at New York (13th in the East)?

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Houston, who will notably be without midfielder Coco Carrasquilla (yellow-card suspension), can realistically have a home playoff game (or two). For a club that last qualified for the postseason in 2017, it's been a sensational turnaround season.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC

If Nashville are to emerge from the Eastern Conference pack, getting DP center back Walker Zimmerman back from injury is a good place to start.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. LAFC

Their places in the standings won't change after 90 minutes at CITYPARK, but St. Louis (No. 1) hosting LAFC (No. 2) will likely decide who tops the Western Conference. And key figures on both sides know it.

Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Sometimes availability is the best ability, and Seattle Sounders DP striker Raúl Ruidíaz just can't seem to stay healthy. He's played just over 1,000 minutes this year, going through stops and starts.

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas

FC Dallas have scored the second-fewest goals (30) in the Western Conference this year and just dropped below the playoff line into 11th place. The good news is they'll have Paul Arriola available for selection; the bad news is Alan Velasco is sidelined.

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC

The LA Galaxy aren't out of the West's playoff race just yet, sitting six points back with seven games to play. But getting there with five starters out to long-term injury, amid all the year's off-field drama? That would be remarkable.

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Big week for Portland! They're in fine form (3W-0L-1D) under interim coach Miles Joseph, above the playoff line (ninth place) and can really start climbing the Western Conference table. Or what Sam said.

