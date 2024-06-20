Matchday 22: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Summer soccer hits its stride in MLS Matchday 22 with a full slate of weekend action.
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, June 22 - 7:30 pm ET
Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, June 22 - 7:30 pm ET
D.C. United vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Saturday, June 22 - 7:30 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC
Saturday, June 22 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS
Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, June 22 - 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC
Saturday, June 22 - 7:30 pm ET
Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC
Saturday, June 22 - 8:30 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. New York City FC
Saturday, June 22 - 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, June 22 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. CF Montréal
Saturday, June 22 - 9:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, June 22 - 9:30 pm ET
LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, June 22 - 10:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saturday, June 22 - 10:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, June 22 - 10:30 pm ET
Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Looking to climb the Eastern Conference standings, the Columbus Crew need all three points after their midweek loss at Inter Miami CF. Star striker Cucho Hernández appears primed to play a significant role at Lower.com Field, having scored in his last two matches after overcoming a back injury.
Also of note for Columbus: midfielder Aidan Morris went the full 90 minutes at Miami amid transfer rumors to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough. Should the rising US international depart, the Crew have already acquired midfielders Dylan Chambost and Aziel Jackson.
Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City's issues go beyond one specific player or position. Peter Vermes' side has lost nine of its last 10 matches, including a 4-3 home setback to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. Can SKC play spoiler at the defending MLS Cup champs and spark a season turnaround similar to their 2023 campaign?
Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Two of the Western Conference's elite meet at America First Field, where first-place RSL will look to extend their club-record unbeaten run to 16 games.
While Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner Chicho Arango (16g/10a) is the straw that stirs Salt Lake's drink, they are far from a one-man show. That was evident during their midweek win at Kansas City, with Arango starting on the bench as breakout star Andrés Gómez put up 2g/1a at Children's Mercy Park. Anderson Julio and Matt Crooks added goals in a solid team performance.
The Galaxy have also showcased their offensive depth of late, winning back-to-back games despite the absence of talismanic playmaker Riqui Puig. Diego Fagúndez has admirably filled in for the injured Spaniard, contributing a goal in Wednesday's 2-0 win over New York City FC and keeping LA's front four humming nicely alongside Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljic.
Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Undefeated in five (3W-0L-2D), the Portland Timbers have momentum on their side when hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC in another high-stakes Western Conference clash.
Even with numerous international absences, the Timbers haven't missed a beat thanks largely to contributions from the DP duo of Evander and Jonathan Rodríguez. Both scored in Wednesday's 2-1 win at the San Jose Earthquakes that kept them in the thick of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race.
They'll welcome a more rested Vancouver side that avoided midweek action but needs a reaction after losing to the New England Revolution in their last outing. Star midfielder Ryan Gauld netted a highlight-reel brace at Gillette Stadium, but the Scotsman's connection with attacking partner Brian White has been lacking, with the latter failing to score in his last eight league matches.