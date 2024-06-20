Matchday 22: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City 's issues go beyond one specific player or position. Peter Vermes' side has lost nine of its last 10 matches, including a 4-3 home setback to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. Can SKC play spoiler at the defending MLS Cup champs and spark a season turnaround similar to their 2023 campaign?

Also of note for Columbus: midfielder Aidan Morris went the full 90 minutes at Miami amid transfer rumors to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough. Should the rising US international depart, the Crew have already acquired midfielders Dylan Chambost and Aziel Jackson .

Looking to climb the Eastern Conference standings, the Columbus Crew need all three points after their midweek loss at Inter Miami CF . Star striker Cucho Hernández appears primed to play a significant role at Lower.com Field, having scored in his last two matches after overcoming a back injury.

While Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner Chicho Arango (16g/10a) is the straw that stirs Salt Lake's drink, they are far from a one-man show. That was evident during their midweek win at Kansas City, with Arango starting on the bench as breakout star Andrés Gómez put up 2g/1a at Children's Mercy Park. Anderson Julio and Matt Crooks added goals in a solid team performance.

Two of the Western Conference's elite meet at America First Field, where first-place RSL will look to extend their club-record unbeaten run to 16 games.

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Undefeated in five (3W-0L-2D), the Portland Timbers have momentum on their side when hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC in another high-stakes Western Conference clash.

Even with numerous international absences, the Timbers haven't missed a beat thanks largely to contributions from the DP duo of Evander and Jonathan Rodríguez. Both scored in Wednesday's 2-1 win at the San Jose Earthquakes that kept them in the thick of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race.