Matchday 20: What to know for Wednesday's must-watch matches

After a brief pause for the FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup , the 2025 MLS season returns to its regularly scheduled programming with a jam-packed Wednesday night slate.

With new pieces contributing and established stars like Rossi (9g/3a) in solid form, the Crew look poised to be a force during the dog days of summer.

The 2023 MLS Cup champions and Leagues Cup 2024 winners hit a rare dip in form over most of the spring, going winless in six before righting the ship with a 2-1 victory at home over Vancouver. Recent arrival Ibrahim Aliyu and Diego Rossi scored in the get-right win.

Will the Crew contend for the top spot in the Eastern Conference? Now's the time for Wilfried Nancy's side to start moving up the standings, where they currently sit fourth, six points behind the first-place Philadelphia Union .

The third of six straight games away from home takes them to Lower.com Field, where the Crew have lost just once this season (5W-1L-4D). Can Atlanta turn things around with a statement performance at one of MLS's most intimidating grounds?

After convincing wins over FC Cincinnati and Orlando, the Five Stripes have dropped their last two on the road – most recently suffering a 4-0 loss at New York City FC .

Meanwhile, Atlanta are still trying to figure things out under new head coach Ronny Deila and a high-profile roster led by returning club legend Miguel Almirón and MLS-record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath .

Perhaps the most notable improvement under Critchley is St. Louis' offense, which has scored six goals during the above stretch. In 15 games under Mellberg, the club tallied just 11 times.

St. Louis are attempting to turn their season around after parting ways with head coach Olof Mellberg last month. The early returns under interim manager David Critchley have been solid, with CITY going 1W-1L-1D during his first three games.

DPs Marco Pašalić (6g/4a) and Luis Muriel (6g/3a) are also key contributors, as is breakout homegrown Alex Freeman (4g/1a). However, the 20-year-old right back is currently with the US men's national team at the Gold Cup and will be a noticeable absence for Oscar Pareja's side.

Martín Ojeda leads the Lions with 9g/5a, most recently producing the lone goal in a 1-0 win at the Colorado Rapids that moved the club to fifth place in the East.

Orlando also know a thing or two about scoring goals, netting 32 tallies through 18 games this season (good for sixth-best in MLS).

The Whitecaps will also be missing several starters due to Gold Cup obligations, most notably Sebastian Berhalter and Brian White (both with the USMNT). Jayden Nelson is with Canada, as was Ali Ahmed until he suffered an ankle injury.

Additionally, the 'Caps were recently hit with the unfortunate news of Sam Adekugbe's season-ending injury while representing Les Rogues.

Those absences were felt during Matchday 19's loss at Columbus, a result that snapped Vancouver's 11-game league unbeaten streak.