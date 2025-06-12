Vancouver Whitecaps defender Sam Adekugbe suffers season-ending injury

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old got injured while representing Canada during a pre- Concacaf Gold Cup friendly vs. the Ivory Coast.

"Sam has demonstrated tremendous dedication and resilience in his journey back to full fitness, which makes this setback even more heartbreaking," said sporting director Axel Schuster.

"He’ll need time to process this moment, and throughout his recovery, he’ll have the unwavering support of everyone at the club. Sam is part of our family, and we’re all behind him as he begins his road to recovery."