St. Louis CITY SC's João Klauss wins Goal of the Matchday

The Brazilian forward latched onto a flicked-on ball by Timo Baumgartl and unleashed a rocket inside the side netting to secure a 3-3 draw with the LA Galaxy , becoming the first St. Louis CITY SC player ever to score a hat trick.

St. Louis CITY SC forward João Klauss has claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 19 with 43.5% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Anders Dreyer (26.1%): The Danish midfielder scored an audacious goal from just inside the halfway line, officially measured at 53.52 yards, in San Diego FC's 4-2 win at Minnesota United FC.

3rd place, Shapi Suleymanov (15.7%): The Russian winger used his left peg to net a sensational goal, taking a lay-off from Dejan Joveljić and depositing it inside the far post from long range in Sporting Kansas City's 4-2 loss to FC Dallas.

4th place, Jesús Bueno (14.7%): The Venezuelan midfielder blasted a left-footed strike from outside the box in a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC that helped the Philadelphia Union seize the Supporters' Shield lead.