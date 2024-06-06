Matchday 19: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

June international window and all, the action doesn't stop this weekend – albeit with a reduced, four-game slate in MLS Matchday 19.
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, June 8 - 7:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, June 8 - 8:30 pm ET
Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, June 8 - 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis City SC vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, June 8 - 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Portland Timbers
St. Louis are coming off a 3-3 draw at Inter Miami CF, seeing their winless streak reach four games. In fact, head coach Bradley Carnell's team is tied for the most draws (8) in MLS.
Missing just one player (Canadian defender Kyle Hiebert) due to international commitments, St. Louis will need top scorer João Klauss (5g/2a) and goalkeeper Roman Bürki at their best to earn the club's first win in nearly a month.
Undefeated in three, the Timbers will be without starting goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and defender Kamal Miller – offseason signings who are currently representing Canada. However, their offensive firepower remains intact, with Felipe Mora (8g/2a), Evander (7g/8a) and Jonathan Rodríguez (6g/4a) leading the charge in attack.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Two teams outside the Western Conference playoff race meet when Seattle visit Sporting KC at Children's Mercy Park.
Seattle are undefeated in three, but are coming off a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Real Salt Lake that came off a last-gasp equalizer in the ninth minute of stoppage time.
Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas
The Loons will be heavily short-handed at Allianz Field, missing playmaker Robin Lod (5g/10a), breakout striker Tani Oluwaseyi (7g/4a) and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, among other key pieces. Head coach Eric Ramsay has several important holes to fill in his starting lineup.
This could be just what the doctor ordered for FC Dallas, who are winless in four with a Western Conference-low 17 goals scored. They'll need an offensive spark from club-record signing Petar Musa (5g/2a) and Jesús Ferreira (2g/3a), who've gone three and four straight matches without finding the back of the net.
New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Can the Revs string together their first winning streak of the year? They're hopeful after pulling off a 2-1 result at Nashville SC last week – complete with a penalty-kick save from Aljaz Ivacic, plus golazos from Carles Gil and Esmir Bajraktarevic.
The latter is with the US U-23s, but the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP is available and re-building chemistry in attack with Dylan Borrero, the dynamic Colombian winger who's back after a prolonged injury.
Winners of two straight, the Red Bulls will look to keep their positive momentum going despite the absence of stars Emil Forsberg, Lewis Morgan and John Tolkin. Saturday's trip to Gillette Stadium will be a demanding test for Sandro Schwarz and his squad depth.