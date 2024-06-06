Matchday 19: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

June international window and all, the action doesn't stop this weekend – albeit with a reduced, four-game slate in MLS Matchday 19.

Undefeated in three, the Timbers will be without starting goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and defender Kamal Miller – offseason signings who are currently representing Canada. However, their offensive firepower remains intact, with Felipe Mora (8g/2a), Evander (7g/8a) and Jonathan Rodríguez (6g/4a) leading the charge in attack.

Missing just one player (Canadian defender Kyle Hiebert ) due to international commitments, St. Louis will need top scorer João Klauss (5g/2a) and goalkeeper Roman Bürki at their best to earn the club's first win in nearly a month.

St. Louis are coming off a 3-3 draw at Inter Miami CF , seeing their winless streak reach four games. In fact, head coach Bradley Carnell's team is tied for the most draws (8) in MLS.

Meanwhile, Sporting have gone winless in 10, losing their last seven games. Even with no international absences, manager Peter Vermes may still make considerable lineup changes, as he did in last week's 3-1 loss at Minnesota .

Seattle are undefeated in three, but are coming off a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Real Salt Lake that came off a last-gasp equalizer in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Two teams outside the Western Conference playoff race meet when Seattle visit Sporting KC at Children's Mercy Park.

This could be just what the doctor ordered for FC Dallas , who are winless in four with a Western Conference-low 17 goals scored. They'll need an offensive spark from club-record signing Petar Musa (5g/2a) and Jesús Ferreira (2g/3a), who've gone three and four straight matches without finding the back of the net.

The Loons will be heavily short-handed at Allianz Field, missing playmaker Robin Lod (5g/10a), breakout striker Tani Oluwaseyi (7g/4a) and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair , among other key pieces. Head coach Eric Ramsay has several important holes to fill in his starting lineup.

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Can the Revs string together their first winning streak of the year? They're hopeful after pulling off a 2-1 result at Nashville SC last week – complete with a penalty-kick save from Aljaz Ivacic, plus golazos from Carles Gil and Esmir Bajraktarevic.

The latter is with the US U-23s, but the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP is available and re-building chemistry in attack with Dylan Borrero, the dynamic Colombian winger who's back after a prolonged injury.