Inter Miami: Luis Suárez named Player of the Matchday

Luis Suárez continued his red-hot form for Inter Miami CF in their return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, claiming MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for Matchdays 16 & 17.

Additionally, his 38 regular-season goals for Inter Miami are second-best in club history behind only Lionel Messi 's 62.

Suárez has at least one goal contribution in his last five starts, accumulating 5g/3a in that span to improve to 8g/5a on the season.

The superstar Uruguayan striker scored a highlight-reel brace in his 100th Miami appearance to guide the Herons to a 3-2 win over Chicago Fire FC at Nu Stadium.

This is the fourth time Suárez has been named MLS Player of the Matchday. With his latest recognition, the 39-year-old surpasses Leonardo Campana (three) for the second-most Player of the Matchday honors in IMCF history, behind only Lionel Messi (14).

Next up for Suárez and Miami is a visit to Eastern Conference foes CF Montréal on Saturday at Stade Saputo (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).