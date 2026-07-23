Inter Miami: Luis Suárez named Player of the Matchday

Luis Suárez continued his red-hot form for Inter Miami CF in their return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, claiming MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for Matchdays 16 & 17.
The superstar Uruguayan striker scored a highlight-reel brace in his 100th Miami appearance to guide the Herons to a 3-2 win over Chicago Fire FC at Nu Stadium.
Suárez has at least one goal contribution in his last five starts, accumulating 5g/3a in that span to improve to 8g/5a on the season.
Additionally, his 38 regular-season goals for Inter Miami are second-best in club history behind only Lionel Messi's 62.
This is the fourth time Suárez has been named MLS Player of the Matchday. With his latest recognition, the 39-year-old surpasses Leonardo Campana (three) for the second-most Player of the Matchday honors in IMCF history, behind only Lionel Messi (14).
Next up for Suárez and Miami is a visit to Eastern Conference foes CF Montréal on Saturday at Stade Saputo (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.