Matchday 17: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Do you hear that? It's the sound of 13 free, yes free, MLS games rolling our way for Matchday 17. This Saturday only, every league match will be free to watch on MLS Season Pass .

LAFC – playing in Leg 2 of the Concacaf Champions League Final (!!) on Sunday – will not have a league match this weekend. LA Galaxy and Atlanta United are on byes as well.

With only nine points separating second place from 11th in the Eastern Conference, and eight points separating first from ninth in the West, midseason playoff positioning is very much up for grabs as the dog days of summer approach. Teams who can muster up positive results during these congested parts of the season often find themselves in favorable positions when the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs roll around.

Most of you know the drill by now (and for this Saturday, you can ignore bullet point #2). But in case you don't:

Even nicking a point off Cincy at TQL Stadium would be a good result for Chicago , who are nearly midway through a brutal portion of their schedule that features six road trips in seven matches.

FC Cincinnati are on a historic run, earning the most points in league history (excluding the shootout era) through the first 15 matches of a season.

The Timbers, winless in three, could use that type of jolt again, while Sounders' coach Brian Schmetzer would really like to stop losing to the Timbers .

Consider it a belated Rivalry Week after-party: Round 2 of this Cascadia Cup derby headlines Matchday 17, at least in terms of emotional stakes. When the two clubs faced off in April, a Dairon Asprilla bicycle kick fueled a 4-1 Timbers comeback victory that jumpstarted a positive run of form for Gio Savarese's side.

A New England team that's slowly getting healthier ( Gustavo Bou made the bench for Matchday 16) and coming off a galvanizing road draw in Atlanta will look to take advantage.

NYCFC 's season hit a new low on Wednesday with their second-straight 3-1 home loss , bringing their record to 0W-5L-1D in their last in six matches. The injury to center back Thiago Martins (still likely out for Saturday) may have been the straw that broke the camel's back for the 14th-place team in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC

Matchday 16 featured a little bit of everything for the Crew – two soft goals conceded and three impressive goals scored. If they can get the balance of risk vs. reward right against Charlotte – who'll be without key attackers Enzo Copetti and Kamil Józwiak – then a rebound back to the top five of the Eastern Conference is within reach.

Inter Miami CF vs. D.C. United

New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC

RBNY are starting to score just enough – and I mean just enough – to capitalize on having one of the best goals-allowed rates in the league (second overall per match). They've only needed to score four in their last five matches to earn a 3W-1L-1D record over that stretch.

Orlando, currently in the No. 9 spot in the middle of a logjammed Eastern Conference, will look to pick up their fourth away win of the season to spark an ascent up the table.

Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montréal

One of the healthiest teams in MLS, the Union look officially recovered from any schedule congestion-related swoon from their Concacaf Champions League venture and are now rolling (6W-0L-1D in their last seven matches).

Don't sleep on Montréal though. Hernan Losada's side have proved a tough out since mid-April, going 5W-2L-1D in their last eight. Despite not having a single player with more than three goals on the year, the Quebecois side keep finding ways to scrape points together.

Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Sebastián Driussi made his long-awaited return on Wednesday and immediately helped Austin earn a 2-1 win with a goal off the bench. The Verde & Black have been flirting with good form over the last four matches (3W-1L-0D), and a home matchup against a struggling RSL offers a perfect opportunity to confirm the recent turnaround.

FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC

FC Dallas probably need more goals from players outside of Jesús Ferreira if they want to be a serious threat in the Western Conference. They've only scored a middling six times in the last five matches, and Ferreira has four of them.

Nashville SC have had their own star-player-needs-more-help problems over the last few years with Hany Mukhtar. But lately, the likes of Fafà Picault, Jacob Shaffelburg and Teal Bunbury have been stepping up. And lo and behold, the Coyotes are second in the Supporters' Shield race, riding a 5W-0L-2D undefeated streak.

Minnesota United FC vs. Toronto FC

The good news for Toronto FC? Lorenzo Insigne is healthy and Federico Bernardeschi made a quick return to the starting lineup after sitting out a match due to a "coach's decision" in Matchday 15. The bad news? The Reds haven't scored in the last four league matches that both Italian stars started.