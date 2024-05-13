Matchday 14: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

This Florida-based rivalry looked anything but the last times both clubs met, with Miami crushing Orlando 5-0 at Chase Stadium in early March behind the magic of Lionel Messi (2g/1a) and Luis Suárez (2g/2a).

Messi and Suárez have been in the thick of Miami's Supporters' Shield-leading form, with the legendary No. 10 putting in multiple record-breaking performances to reach 10g/12a in just nine games – good for the league lead in goal contributions (22). The iconic Uruguayan striker, meanwhile, has 11 goals to equal Real Salt Lake's Cristian Arango and D.C. United's Christian Benteke for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.

Orlando's 2024 season, in contrast, has been underwhelming, with the Lions failing to replicate the level shown during last year's club-record 63-point haul. With just three wins in 11 games, Oscar Pareja's side needs a statement result against arguably the most in-form team in MLS.