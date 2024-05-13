Matchday 14: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Get ready for some midweek MLS action – Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire continues with Matchday 14:
- Orlando City SC host Inter Miami CF in search of Florida Derby redemption.
- Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC meet as Copa Tejas shakes out.
- D.C. United and New York Red Bulls revisit the Atlantic Cup.
Some reminders:
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United
Wednesday, May 15 - 7:30 pm ET
D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls
Wednesday, May 15 - 7:30 pm ET
CF Montréal vs. Columbus Crew
Wednesday, May 15 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN 5, RDS
Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF
Wednesday, May 15 - 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC
Wednesday, May 15 - 7:30 pm ET
Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Wednesday, May 15 - 8:30 pm ET
Chicago Fire FC vs. Charlotte FC
Wednesday, May 15 - 8:30 pm ET
Minnesota United FC vs. LA Galaxy
Wednesday, May 15 - 8:30 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC
Wednesday, May 15 - 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. LAFC
Wednesday, May 15 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Wednesday, May 15 - 9:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Wednesday, May 15 - 9:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Wednesday, May 15 - 10:30 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
This Florida-based rivalry looked anything but the last times both clubs met, with Miami crushing Orlando 5-0 at Chase Stadium in early March behind the magic of Lionel Messi (2g/1a) and Luis Suárez (2g/2a).
Messi and Suárez have been in the thick of Miami's Supporters' Shield-leading form, with the legendary No. 10 putting in multiple record-breaking performances to reach 10g/12a in just nine games – good for the league lead in goal contributions (22). The iconic Uruguayan striker, meanwhile, has 11 goals to equal Real Salt Lake's Cristian Arango and D.C. United's Christian Benteke for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.
Orlando's 2024 season, in contrast, has been underwhelming, with the Lions failing to replicate the level shown during last year's club-record 63-point haul. With just three wins in 11 games, Oscar Pareja's side needs a statement result against arguably the most in-form team in MLS.
There is reason for optimism, however. Striker Duncan McGuire continues to impress during his second season, scoring three goals in his last five matches, including the club's 3-2 win at the Philadelphia Union over the weekend. That fateful visit to Subaru Park also served as offseason signing Luis Muriel's breakout match, with the DP Colombian striker opening his Orlando account with a highlight-reel brace.
Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
While not MLS' original Lone Star State rivalry (that distinction goes to the Dynamo-FC Dallas Texas Derby), Austin FC and Houston have provided plenty of fireworks since the Verde & Black joined the league in 2021.
There have been no draws between both sides in their nine previous matches, with Austin holding a 6W-3L-0D record against their neighbors to the south. They've been lights out at Q2 Stadium, going a perfect 4W-0L-0D against the Dynamo. And star midfielder Sebastián Driussi appears to be getting his scoring touch back at the right time, snapping a four-game scoreless streak over the weekend just as Houston come to town.
But the Dynamo boast one of the league's biggest difference-makers in Héctor Herrera, an MLS Best XI selection last year who opened his 2024 account with a long-range golazo in Saturday's 2-1 win at Sporting Kansas City. The result snapped a three-game winless streak for Houston, just as the Mexican international recovers full strength after an early-season injury layover.
D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
D.C. United are making quicker-than-expected progress under new head coach Troy Lesesne, who's guided the Black-and-Red to a 4W-3L-5D record – nearly half the club's win total from last season (10).
This success is largely thanks to Christian Benteke, the Belgian striker who scored a hat trick in Saturday's 3-2 win at Atlanta United to reach 11g/2a and make a legitimate claim for both Golden Boot and MVP honors.
For their part, the Red Bulls also shaking things up thanks to a new manager. Sandro Schwarz has implemented elements of build-up play to diversify the club's trademark Energy Drink Soccer pressing model.
The offseason arrival of DP midfielder Emil Forsberg is another key factor, as has been Lewis Morgan's fantastic form (8g/3a) after an injury-plagued 2023. All this has the Red Bulls third in the East with a 5W-2L-5D record (20 points).