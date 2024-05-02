Matchday 12: Watch every game FREE on MLS Season Pass this weekend

All that and more is FREE on MLS Season Pass this weekend, with every match available to stream – no subscription needed.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free

Apple TV - Free WHEN: Saturday, May 4, 7:30 pm ET

The 2024 MLS season may have gotten off to a rocky start for LAFC, but Denis Bouanga is rounding into form, with three goals in his last two games, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner vs. Portland in Matchday 11. The Black & Gold will look to ride that hot streak into Levi's Stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes, a club also struggling to find themselves in the early parts of the campaign.

While LAFC sit fifth in the Western Conference on 15 points, the perennial powerhouse would love to return to the conference's top four. They'll face a tough crowd at Levi's Stadium and a desperate San Jose side who've picked up just four points in 10 matches, including a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC last weekend.