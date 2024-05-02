Matchday 12: Watch every game FREE on MLS Season Pass this weekend

San Jose Earthquakes clash with LAFC at Levi's Stadium. Inter Miami CF seek revenge against fellow Eastern Conference frontrunner New York Red Bulls. And Real Salt Lake test their red-hot form against Sporting Kansas City.
All that and more is FREE on MLS Season Pass this weekend, with every match available to stream – no subscription needed.
Some reminders:
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Atlanta United vs Minnesota United FC
Saturday, May 4 - 7:30 pm ET
Charlotte FC vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, May 4 - 7:30 pm ET
D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, May 4 - 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, May 4 - 7:30 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, May 4 - 7:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC
Saturday, May 4 - 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, May 4 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS
Chicago Fire FC vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, May 4 - 8:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday, May 4 - 8:30 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal
Saturday, May 4 - 8:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, May 4 - 9:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Austin FC
Saturday, May 4 - 10:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS
New York City FC vs. Colorado Rapids
Sunday, May 5 - 4 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy
Sunday, May 5 - 6:45 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1, FOX Deportes; TSN
San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Saturday, May 4, 7:30 pm ET
The 2024 MLS season may have gotten off to a rocky start for LAFC, but Denis Bouanga is rounding into form, with three goals in his last two games, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner vs. Portland in Matchday 11. The Black & Gold will look to ride that hot streak into Levi's Stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes, a club also struggling to find themselves in the early parts of the campaign.
While LAFC sit fifth in the Western Conference on 15 points, the perennial powerhouse would love to return to the conference's top four. They'll face a tough crowd at Levi's Stadium and a desperate San Jose side who've picked up just four points in 10 matches, including a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC last weekend.
The Earthquakes could receive a jolt from new DP signing Hernán López. But whether or not López suits up, they'll have a scoring threat in Jeremy Ebobisse, who's scored three in his last six appearances.
Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
As expected, Lionel Messi is leading Inter Miami CF to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings with a 6W-2L-3D record. The legendary Argentine No. 10 is also doing it in record-breaking form, practically making history on a game-by-game basis.
Messi's latest stellar outing (2g/1a) led the Herons to their third straight win: a 4-1 rout at the New England Revolution with his second Man of the Matchday-worthy performance in three weeks.
But Miami have a significant injury list and some defensive issues. Arguably no team this season has exploited those issues better than New York, who cruised to a 4-0 blowout win over the Messi-less Herons at Red Bull Arena back in Matchday 6 behind a Lewis Morgan hat trick.
This time, RBNY will have a healthy Messi to deal with, as well as a hostile crowd at Chase Stadium. But Sandro Schwarz's side is undefeated in six and looking to keep pace with the Herons atop the Eastern Conference standings.
Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Sporting KC's home struggles are well-documented, dropping 14 points from winning positions this year – more than any other team in the league. To add to their woes, Peter Vermes & Co. are also winless in four after losing 2-1 at Minnesota United FC last week.
That's the bad news. Now the even worse news: up next is a visit to red-hot Real Salt Lake.
Tops in the Western Conference behind an undefeated six-match run (4W-0L-2D), RSL have also won two straight, most recently handing the Philadelphia Union their first loss of the season.
Cristian Arango, a Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner, is the main catalyst for Salt Lake. The Colombian striker has been brilliant this season, producing 8g/7a with at least one goal contribution in all but two games.