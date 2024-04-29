Twellman's Takes: Is Lionel Messi running away with MLS MVP?

Offside with Taylor Twellman

Lionel Messi is compiling a 2024 season unlike any other in MLS history, making him the odds-on favorite for this year's Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

In fact, Taylor Twellman argues Messi (9g/7a in just seven appearances) belongs in a conversation by himself given what the superstar No. 10 has produced on the field for Supporters' Shield-leading Inter Miami CF.

Even with Real Salt Lake's Cristian Arango (8g/7a) and D.C. United's Christian Benteke (8g/1a) enjoying fantastic seasons, Twellman believes it's a one-horse race for MVP.

