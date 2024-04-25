Matchday 11: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

The LA Galaxy take their red-hot form to Austin FC's hostile Q2 Stadium. Minnesota United FC look to turn around their home-field struggles vs. Sporting Kansas City. And the New England Revolution welcome Inter Miami CF's superstars to town.
All that and more awaits in Matchday 11.
Some reminders:
Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN
- WHEN: Saturday, 1:45 pm ET
Don't look now, but Austin are slowly climbing the Western Conference table with three wins in their last four. The turnaround correlates with star attacker Sebastián Driussi's return to health, including 2g/1a from the Argentine.
The caveat is those wins have come against FC Dallas, San Jose Earthquakes and Houston Dynamo FC – hardly attacking juggernauts. Austin will face a different type of test when the Galaxy's vaunted front four – Dejan Joveljic, Joseph Paintsil, Riqui Puig and Gabriel Pec – visit raucous Q2 Stadium.
If ATX can grab three points at home, it'll show they mean business in the West. A Galaxy win reinforces the reality that the West is theirs to lose.
New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
The last time Lionel Messi and Miami visited a massive crowd at an American football stadium was Matchday 9, when the GOAT conjured up a Player of the Matchday-caliber performance at Arrowhead Stadium that included a vintage long-range blast and an x-ray-vision assist.
That's not great news for the Revs, who expect north of 60,000 fans at Gillette Stadium for Messi's latest road trip. Then again, considering the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has 13 goal contributions in less than 500 minutes this season, maybe the venue doesn't matter.
Regardless, Caleb Porter's side will have their hands full trying to slow down the Herons, who signed Paraguayan midfielder Matías Rojas midweek amid a lengthy injury list that includes Jordi Alba, Diego Gómez and Federico Redondo, among others.
Despite the absences, Miami sit atop the Supporters' Shield standings while New England languish in the Eastern Conference basement. If the hosts are to pull off an upset, they'll need a magical showing from 2021 MLS MVP Carles Gil.
Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
It's been an uneven start to the year for Minnesota – perhaps to be expected given the club's new head coach, Eric Ramsay, didn't take the reins until Matchday 5. To boot, one of their star Designated Players, Emanuel Reynoso, has been absent unexcused as of late – his second no-show act in as many seasons.
Still, the Loons sit fifth in the Western Conference coming off a massive 3-0 win at Charlotte FC, who are notoriously difficult to beat at Bank of America Stadium.
Ramsay's vision of a squad built on collective strength over star power seems to be taking root, and no one's flourished under the new system more than Robin Lod, who looks renewed in his sixth MLS season with 3g/5a in seven games.
If Sporting KC are to slow down Minnesota, they'll need to tighten the screws defensively. Nine goals conceded in their last three games (with blown leads in each) won't cut it. Peter Vermes' squad is undefeated on the road (1W-0L-2D) this year, though.