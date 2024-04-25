Matchday 11: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

If ATX can grab three points at home, it'll show they mean business in the West. A Galaxy win reinforces the reality that the West is theirs to lose.

Don't look now, but Austin are slowly climbing the Western Conference table with three wins in their last four. The turnaround correlates with star attacker Sebastián Driussi 's return to health, including 2g/1a from the Argentine.

Despite the absences, Miami sit atop the Supporters' Shield standings while New England languish in the Eastern Conference basement. If the hosts are to pull off an upset, they'll need a magical showing from 2021 MLS MVP Carles Gil .

Regardless, Caleb Porter's side will have their hands full trying to slow down the Herons, who signed Paraguayan midfielder Matías Rojas midweek amid a lengthy injury list that includes Jordi Alba , Diego Gómez and Federico Redondo , among others.

That's not great news for the Revs , who expect north of 60,000 fans at Gillette Stadium for Messi's latest road trip. Then again, considering the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has 13 goal contributions in less than 500 minutes this season, maybe the venue doesn't matter.

The last time Lionel Messi and Miami visited a massive crowd at an American football stadium was Matchday 9, when the GOAT conjured up a Player of the Matchday-caliber performance at Arrowhead Stadium that included a vintage long-range blast and an x-ray-vision assist.

Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

It's been an uneven start to the year for Minnesota – perhaps to be expected given the club's new head coach, Eric Ramsay, didn't take the reins until Matchday 5. To boot, one of their star Designated Players, Emanuel Reynoso, has been absent unexcused as of late – his second no-show act in as many seasons.

Still, the Loons sit fifth in the Western Conference coming off a massive 3-0 win at Charlotte FC, who are notoriously difficult to beat at Bank of America Stadium.

Ramsay's vision of a squad built on collective strength over star power seems to be taking root, and no one's flourished under the new system more than Robin Lod, who looks renewed in his sixth MLS season with 3g/5a in seven games.