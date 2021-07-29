Mark-Anthony Kaye deal an "easy choice" for Colorado Rapids

The Colorado Rapids dipped back into the trade market once again, this time for their most opulent expense of all.

The Rapids made waves this week, acquiring Mark-Anthony Kaye in a trade with LAFC in exchange for $1 million General Allocation Money, a 2022 international roster spot and the potential for further incentives.

Kaye’s haul is easily the most expensive of the bunch as the price wasn’t cheap, but the Rapids believe it’ll be plenty worthwhile.

“From a character standpoint, it was an easy choice. As a player, it was an easy choice,” head coach Robin Fraser succinctly told media on a virtual press conference.

Kaye was a long-term target of the club.

The 26-year-old Canadian international made 77 appearances over three-and-a-half seasons with LAFC, including as an integral member of their 2019 record-setting team. He won the 2019 Supporters’ Shield with the Black & Gold and helped lead them to the 2020 Concacaf Champions League final. During his time with Louisville City, he won USL Cup in 2017.