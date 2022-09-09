Major Leap Soccer: Top 5 breakout stars of 2022

Stars are born, but not in a blinding flash of light and energy. It takes time, opportunity and sometimes serendipity for the soccer cosmos to brew up the right conditions for true stardom.

In MLS, these five players made the leap in 2022 from good/great players to true league-wide stardom (and in some cases, much more than that).

As always, I’m sure I overlooked someone deserving of star status. Feel free to hit me on Twitter with any and all MLS musings.

PRESEASON STARDOM CHECK: Youth international pedigree, but yet to win a professional starting job, though late flashes in 2021 hinted at a breakout 2022.

The numbers say it all...

Vazquez in five MLS seasons from 2017-21: 9 goals, 7 assists in 2,503 minutes (82 GP, 21 GS)

Vazquez in 2022: 16 goals, 4 assists in 2,344 minutes (28 GP, 27 GS)

I’ve been doing this long enough to know you skimmed those lines – GAH, TOO MANY NUMBERS – assuming it was information you already know or have seen before. Go back. Read them again. Truly compare MLS years one through five to year six.

Imagine what it would be like for a teenager, then early 20-something, to spend half a decade grinding for a couple of starts a year and the occasional goal … before turning into a 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi contender in a single season. Imagine what it would be like to keep the faith in yourself and your career behind prime Josef Martinez in Atlanta and during two years on a back-to-back Wooden Spoon “winners.”

Vazquez doesn’t have to imagine. The 23-year-old lived it, and now he’s blossoming under new (and competent!) management in Cincinnati with an extended contract to cement his status within the club (and provide leverage in negotiations should another come in with an offer).