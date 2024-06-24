Major League Soccer on track for another season of record-breaking attendance

Following a record-breaking season in 2023, Major League Soccer is again on pace to set a new attendance record in 2024.
- 6.5 MILLION: The number of fans who attended MLS matches already this season – 725,000 more than the same time in 2023.
- 60,000+: Five matches have featured an attendance of 60,000 or higher, the most through this date in league history.
- 50,000+: Six matches have featured an attendance of 50,000 or higher, the most through this date in league history.
- 40,000+: Fifteen matches have featured an attendance of 40,000 or higher, the most through this date in league history.
- 13% INCREASE: Total MLS attendance is up 13% compared to the same date in 2023.
- 25 CLUBS: In 2024, 25 of 29 clubs are up or even in average attendance vs. the same date in 2023.
Fan-driven momentum
Driving forces include: Consistency in scheduling (Saturday nights), growing season ticket bases (up 15%), the Lionel Messi Effect and overall excitement around soccer in the United States and Canada.
Alongside MLS, the 2024 Copa América, 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup are all held in MLS markets.
These major events, home to world-class players from MLS and abroad, contribute to booming soccer interest locally and nationally.
Record nights
When Messi and star-studded Inter Miami CF visited Sporting Kansas City on April 13, 72,610 fans witnessed the visitors' 3-2 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.
That became the fourth-largest standalone crowd in MLS history – and just two weeks later, 65,612 fans attended Gillette Stadium for Inter Miami's 4-1 win at the New England Revolution.
Both figures are club attendance records.
More to come
With the summer of soccer in full swing, some key dates on the MLS calendar include:
- July 24: MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
- July 26 - Aug. 25: Leagues Cup
- Oct. 19: Decision Day
- Dec. 7: MLS Cup presented by Audi
Additionally, MLS teams can sign players during the Secondary Transfer Window (July 18 - Aug. 14) as they pursue trophies and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs qualification.
Watch on MLS Season Pass
MLS Season Pass is home to every match of the 2024 MLS season, including Leagues Cup and the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Games can be viewed on billions of devices through the Apple TV app with no blackouts.