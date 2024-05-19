Luciano Acosta: FC Cincinnati star enters elite MLS crowd

Luciano Acosta can't stop making history.
The 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, with one goal and two assists in FC Cincinnati's 3-1 win Saturday night over St. Louis CITY SC, has now surpassed 150 regular-season goal contributions.
Acosta, who's on 152 career goal contributions (65g, 87a), has joined a pantheon of MLS elites that includes Landon Donovan, Jaime Moreno, Chris Wondolowski and more.
Player
Goal Contributions
Goals
Assists
1. Landon Donovan
281
145
136
2. Jaime Moreno
235
133
102
3. Chris Wondolowski
213
171
42
4. Steve Ralston
211
76
135
5. Jeff Cunningham
204
134
70
6. Kei Kamara
201
144
57
7. Preki
191
79
112
8. Jason Kreis
182
108
74
9. Dwayne De Rosario
181
104
77
T-10. Brad Davis
180
57
123
T-10. Ante Razov
180
114
66
12. Diego Valeri
177
86
91
13. Cobi Jones
161
70
91
14. Luciano Acosta
152
65
87
15. Bradley Wright-Phillips
151
117
34
Acosta first arrived in MLS with D.C. United in 2016, often starring alongside Wayne Rooney and at one point nearly moving to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
A spell at Liga MX's Atlas FC followed, and then Acosta's career flourished upon returning to MLS with Cincy in 2021. The Argentine No. 10 has been the face of Cincinnati's resurgence, leading the club to their first-ever Supporters' Shield title in 2023.
Acosta has logged 41 goals and 52 assists in 107 matches with the Orange & Blue, one of the most dominant individual stretches in recent memory.
Acosta is producing at the best rate of his career, averaging 1.14 goal contributions per game in 2024. It's yielded a six-match win streak for Cincy, who are just one point behind Inter Miami CF in the Supporters' Shield race with a game in hand (9W-2L-3D; 30 points).
Last fall, Acosta signed a DP contract extension through at least the 2026 MLS season. Who's to say the 200 goal contributions crowd isn't next?