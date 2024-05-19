Luciano Acosta: FC Cincinnati star enters elite MLS crowd

Acosta, who's on 152 career goal contributions (65g, 87a), has joined a pantheon of MLS elites that includes Landon Donovan, Jaime Moreno, Chris Wondolowski and more.

The 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, with one goal and two assists in FC Cincinnati 's 3-1 win Saturday night over St. Louis CITY SC , has now surpassed 150 regular-season goal contributions.

Acosta first arrived in MLS with D.C. United in 2016, often starring alongside Wayne Rooney and at one point nearly moving to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

A spell at Liga MX's Atlas FC followed, and then Acosta's career flourished upon returning to MLS with Cincy in 2021. The Argentine No. 10 has been the face of Cincinnati's resurgence, leading the club to their first-ever Supporters' Shield title in 2023.