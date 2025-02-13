Lucho Acosta, Evander & a new MLS frontier

On Tuesday news broke that Acosta had been sold to FC Dallas (who’d been in the market for a No. 10 of their own after selling Alan Velasco to Boca Juniors ) for up to $6 million in cash, as well as some incentives. Hours later, news broke that Cincy had filled their suddenly glaring need for a No. 10 by reportedly buying Evander from the Timbers for $12 million plus incentives .

Again, there would be no happy reunion, no mending of fences. Evander had dropped a nuclear bomb in the wake of the Timbers’ 5-0 defeat vs. the Whitecaps , and all that was left was to move on.

A week earlier, the Portland Timbers had gone through almost the exact same thing with their MVP-caliber No. 10, Evander . He, too, had pointed a finger at the front office, and he, too, had eyes on the door. Portland head coach Phil Neville, who’d been the Brazilian’s biggest cheerleader throughout 2024, seemed happy to show it to him.

There would be no happy reunion, no chance to bury the hatchet. What was done was done.

The 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP – who was arguably even better in 2024, right up until he picked up a pair of mid-season foot injuries – had made it abundantly clear , after FC Cincinnati were eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, that he did not want to return. Four years was, apparently, long enough. Bridges, he said, had been burned (he eventually chalked this up to a personality dispute with general manager Chris Albright). Argentina, he claimed, was calling.

On the field, it should be a smooth fit. Dallas have a lot of energetic, pacy wingers who attack space; Lucho is one of the league’s foremost through-ball artists. They have a pure goal-scoring No. 9 in Petar Musa who thrives on service; Lucho is one of the best playmakers ever to lace up his boots in this league.

Dallas did, and they had the profit of the Velasco sale burning a hole in their pocket. It makes sense just in terms of filling a need, even as Lucho hits his 30s.

Frisco, Texas isn’t Argentina, but once Boca Juniors bought Velasco and River Plate bought Sebastián Driussi , the list of Argentine teams that could afford Lucho’s wages dropped to effectively zero. Racing and Estudiantes maybe could, but neither need a 10.

And what’s arguably most important is that new head coach Eric Quill has tended to prefer a vanilla 4-2-3-1 thus far as a manager. That’s not a knock on Quill – I still think the 4-2-3-1 is the most resilient and flexible formation in the game, since it can easily flex into mid-block or deep-lying banks of four without the ball; and since it can easily create wide overloads if fullbacks are released on the overlap (or, more often these days, on the underlap); and since, most importantly, it is built to accommodate a No. 10 who likes to roam.

Think about the great Nico Lodeiro-era Sounders teams, which are perhaps the best example of a successful 4-2-3-1 in this league’s history. Lodeiro would go everywhere looking to get on the ball, and the Sounders were well-drilled in understanding that and adjusting their shape and off-ball movement to his roaming. When you have the personnel to do it (I think Dallas largely do) and everyone buys in, it works.

That’s what needs to happen with Lucho. Even at his best in Cincinnati, there was a tension between the No. 10 he was (he roams to get on the ball almost as much as Lodeiro, though with what I’ll call a more sporadic defensive commitment) and the No. 10 Albright and head coach Pat Noonan wanted him to be.

At his best, it didn’t matter. At his worst, it created a massive dislocation between himself and the front line, and if you look back at some of goals Cincy gave up in the second half of 2024, you’ll often find Lucho 60 yards from goal, flared out to the left touchline with no support, trying to dribble two opposing defenders.