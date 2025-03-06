FIFA 2025 Club World Cup announces $1 billion in prize money

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will have an unprecedented $1 billion prize money pot, the sport's governing body announced Wednesday.
The expanded 32-team tournament, held this summer across the United States, will have games at seven different MLS stadiums and include two domestic participants: Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC.
“The FIFA Club World Cup will not only be the pinnacle of club football, but also a vivid demonstration of solidarity that will benefit clubs at large to a scale that no other competition has ever done,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.
“All revenue generated by the tournament will be distributed to the participating clubs and via club solidarity across the world as FIFA will not keep a single dollar. FIFA’s reserves, which are there for global football development, will remain untouched.”
The increased prize money comes as part of the Annual Report 2024, unanimously approved by the FIFA Council with a revised budget.
The new budget sets a revenue target of $13 billion for the 2023-2026 cycle, investing nearly 90% back into the game to significantly boost global football development.
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is responsible for $2 billion of that revenue, setting a new benchmark for global club football with $1 billion distributed to participating clubs and provision for a solidarity mechanism that will be dedicated to club football across the globe.
As the competition's host club, Inter Miami will open the tournament in Group A:
- June 14 vs. Al Ahly - 8 pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
- June 19 vs. FC Porto - 3 pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
- June 23 vs. Palmeiras - 9 pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
After Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, Inter Miami will face Portuguese titans FC Porto before closing group play against Brazilian giants Palmeiras.
Qualified as the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winners, Seattle will play all three of their Group B games at home:
- June 15 vs. Botafogo - 10 pm ET | Lumen Field; Seattle, Wash.
- June 19 vs. Atlético Madrid - 6 pm ET | Lumen Field; Seattle, Wash.
- June 23 vs. Paris Saint-Germain - 3 pm ET | Lumen Field; Seattle, Wash.
Seattle host Brazilian powerhouse Botafogo on the second day of the Club World Cup before welcoming European juggernauts Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
MLS stadiums
A whopping seven MLS stadiums will host 2025 Club World Cup games:
- Audi Field (Washington D.C. | D.C. United)
- Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina | Charlotte FC)
- GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tennessee | Nashville SC)
- Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida | Orlando City SC)
- Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington | Seattle Sounders FC)
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia | Atlanta United)
- TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio | FC Cincinnati)