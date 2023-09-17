Lionel Messi: Why didn't he play for Inter Miami at Atlanta United?

After going 12 games unbeaten in all competitions (8W-0L-4D) since the Argentine megastar's late-July debut, sparking a remarkable late-season turnaround, the Herons came crashing down to earth in Matchday 32.

Neither Messi nor former FC Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba featured for Miami in their Mercedes-Benz Stadium visit. They could have used their help, though, as Atlanta responded to Leonardo Campana’s 25th-minute golazo with three straight unanswered tallies. Campana pulled one back for the visitors with a second-half penalty-kick goal before Giorgos Giakoumakis and Tyler Wolff turned the game into a blowout.

"Both have muscular fatigue. There was a risk of having worse consequences if they were to play this game," head coach Tata Martino said about the missing duo. Messi, who stayed back in Miami, just returned from World Cup qualifiers with Argentina (Alba, conversely, recently retired from Spain duty).

"It had nothing to do with the [artificial] turf," Martino added, suggesting the club's packed schedule down the stretch – which includes a US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo FC on Sept. 27 – was also a factor.