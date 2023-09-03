Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba retires from Spain national team

Inter Miami CF 's new left back amassed 93 appearances for Spain, recording 10 goals and 22 assists during his illustrious career. Alba's accolade list with La Roja included the UEFA Euro 2012 title and serving as captain for their 2023 UEFA Nations League championship. In all, Alba featured in three FIFA World Cup tournaments (2014, 2018, 2022) and three Euros (2012, 2016, 2020).

Alba, one of his generation's top fullbacks, joined former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami as mid-July signings. That trio has since won Leagues Cup, qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup and earned hosting rights for the US Open Cup Final – all while looking to lift their squad into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.