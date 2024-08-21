How Inter Miami can clinch playoffs on Saturday

When the MLS regular season resumes on Saturday, Inter Miami CF can become the first team to clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
As part of Matchday 29, the Supporters' Shield leaders host FC Cincinnati in a battle between the Eastern Conference's top two teams (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Miami will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Miami win vs. Cincinnati or…
- Miami draw vs. Cincinnati AND Atlanta lose/draw at LA or…
- Miami draw vs. Cincinnati AND New England lose at Montréal or…
- Miami draw vs. Cincinnati AND Orlando lose/draw at Kansas City or…
- Miami draw vs. Cincinnati AND Charlotte lose/draw vs. New York or…
- Toronto lose/draw at Houston or…
- New England draw at Montréal AND Orlando lose/draw at Kansas City or…
- New England lose at Montréal AND Charlotte lose vs. New York AND Orlando lose/draw at Kansas City or…
- New England lose at Montréal AND Charlotte lose/draw vs. New York Orlando loseat Kansas City