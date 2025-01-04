Lionel Messi awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday, with President Joe Biden holding a star-studded ceremony at the White House.
Messi was among 19 award recipients alongside LAFC co-owner Earvin "Magic" Johnson, U2 frontman Bono, Spanish-American chef José Andrés
, Hillary Clinton and more.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor, presented to people who have made "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," according to the White House.
"These 19 individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place," the White House said in a statement. "They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world."
In 2024, Messi captained Inter Miami to their first-ever Supporters’ Shield title and the MLS single-season points record (74). He was named the Landon Donovan MLS MVP and to the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire.
The Argentine icon, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and FIFA 2022 World Cup champion, led MLS with 36 goal contributions (20g/16a), the fifth-highest single-season total in league history despite only playing in 19 matches (1,485 minutes) amid injuries and Copa América duty.
Messi and Inter Miami open their 2025 MLS campaign on Feb. 22 vs. New York City FC (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).