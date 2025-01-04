Lionel Messi awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday, with President Joe Biden holding a star-studded ceremony at the White House.

Messi was among 19 award recipients alongside LAFC co-owner Earvin "Magic" Johnson, U2 frontman Bono, Spanish-American chef José Andrés

, Hillary Clinton and more.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor, presented to people who have made "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," according to the White House.