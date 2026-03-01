Thomas Müller brace leads Vancouver Whitecaps past Toronto FC

Thomas Müller and the Vancouver Whitecaps are back with a bang in 2026.

“We will have to keep pushing, keep pushing our level, and send a message that if we play here later in the season, we think that we have a good chance.”

“There’s a lot of turnover in terms every year, and every team has its own story,” head coach Jesper Sørensen said postgame.

The MLS Cup 2025 runners-up have made an ideal start to the new season, topping Real Salt Lake on opening day before defeating Canadian rival Toronto FC 3-0 on Saturday, to remain perfect in MLS.

Canadian kingpins

The Whitecaps’ showdown with TFC was a highly anticipated one, with the announcement of Josh Sargent’s arrival in Toronto fuelling excitement for a group that already added Djordje Mihailovic and Walker Zimmerman in recent months.

In truth, Vancouver showed from the opening whistle that they’re still clearly the top dogs in Canada.

“It’s really special, it’s a Canadian clash,” said midfielder Jeevan Badwal.

“Beating another Canadian team, it means a lot to me and the players. A game like this, scoring three goals and allowing no goals, shows a lot. And it’s only the second game of the season, we’ve got a long way to go.”

A Müller penalty gave the Whitecaps the lead after 25 minutes. The German superstar added a second goal in the 37th minute, and Brian White further extended the advantage just before halftime.

Dominating every aspect from start to finish, Vancouver reaffirmed their credentials as a Western Conference contender.

“Today we got an early break, and you can see that it really gave energy to the team,” Sørensen said. “You can see that from the rest of the first half, and then in the second half we didn’t really find any rhythm.