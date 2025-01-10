Inter Miami CF: 2025 MLS preseason schedule, tracker

Inter Miami CF's 2025 preseason schedule includes five matches across the Americas – including trips to Peru, Panama and Honduras.
The tour starts with a stateside match against LIGA MX giants Club América (Jan. 18) and concludes with a Florida Derby test vs. Orlando City SC (Feb. 14).
DATE
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Jan. 18 - 10 pm ET
Club América
Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Jan. 29 - 8 pm ET
Universitario de Deportes
Estadio Monumental | Lima, Peru
Feb. 2 - 5 pm ET
Sporting San Miguelito
Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez | Panama City, Panama
Feb. 8 - 8 pm ET
CD Olimpia
Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano | San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Feb. 14 - 7:30 pm ET
Orlando City SC
Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida, United States
Trophy standard
In 2024, Inter Miami won the Supporters' Shield with a record single-season points haul (74). Despite that accomplishment, they exited the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against Eastern Conference No. 9 seed Atlanta United in a stunning Round One upset.
Lionel Messi was named the Landon Donovan MLS MVP after recording a league-leading 36 goal contributions (20g/16a) in just 19 regular-season matches. The Argentine icon and left back Jordi Alba (4g/14a) were both named to the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire, while Luis Suárez (20g/9a) was the MLS Newcomer of the Year runner-up.
But change beckons in 2025, with head coach Javier Mascherano taking over for the departed Tata Martino – reuniting the Argentine manager with former Barça teammates Alba, Messi, Suárez and Sergio Busquets. Additionally, the club transferred Paraguay international midfielder Diego Gómez to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for a club-record fee (reportedly $15 million with add-ons).
New start
After their preseason tour, Inter Miami begin their 2025 regular-season slate vs. New York City FC on Feb. 22 (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also return to the Concacaf Champions Cup action on Feb. 18 at Sporting Kansas City.
Next summer, Inter Miami will compete in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.