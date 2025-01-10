Inter Miami CF: 2025 MLS preseason schedule, tracker

The tour starts with a stateside match against LIGA MX giants Club América (Jan. 18) and concludes with a Florida Derby test vs. Orlando City SC (Feb. 14).

Inter Miami CF 's 2025 preseason schedule includes five matches across the Americas – including trips to Peru, Panama and Honduras.

Trophy standard

In 2024, Inter Miami won the Supporters' Shield with a record single-season points haul (74). Despite that accomplishment, they exited the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against Eastern Conference No. 9 seed Atlanta United in a stunning Round One upset.

Lionel Messi was named the Landon Donovan MLS MVP after recording a league-leading 36 goal contributions (20g/16a) in just 19 regular-season matches. The Argentine icon and left back Jordi Alba (4g/14a) were both named to the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire, while Luis Suárez (20g/9a) was the MLS Newcomer of the Year runner-up.