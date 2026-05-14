Red-hot Hugo Cuypers enters MLS record books in Chicago Fire victory

You won't find a striker in MLS as consistent (and clutch) as Hugo Cuypers so far this season.

He's the first MLS player to do so since LAFC legend Carlos Vela, who bagged a goal in 11 straight matches during the 2019-20 season.

In the process, Cuypers became just the fifth player in league history to score at least one goal in nine consecutive games.

Chicago Fire FC 's star forward continued to make history during his side's 3-1 comeback win at D.C. United , netting the game-winning goal to deliver a much-needed three points at Audi Field.

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Standout striker

In a year in which so many strikers have impressed, Cuypers has stood out amongst the pack.

He's currently tied for the top spot in a jammed-packed Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 12 goals, alongside reigning back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner Lionel Messi and rising Red Bull star Julian Hall.

Perhaps most impressive, Cuypers has scored 12 goals in just nine matches, having found the back of the net in every game he's played so far this season.

Simply put, no defense has been able to contain him yet.

With the midweek victory, Chicago move up to fourth in the Eastern Conference (20 points; 6W-4L-2D) as they look to try and chase down conference leaders Nashville SC.