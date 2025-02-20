Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami win Concacaf Champions Cup opener

Motagua 1, FC Cincinnati 4

Bucha lashed a shot under the crossbar from the edge of the 18-yard box to open the scoring in the 28th minute. After Rodrigo Auzmendi leveled for the Honduran hosts, the visitors scored three unanswered goals in the second half with Denkey (49'), Bucha (77') and Evander (87'), in his first action for his new club after an MLS record-breaking trade with the Portland Timbers, each finding the back of the net.