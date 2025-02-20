Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami win Concacaf Champions Cup opener

The cold never bothered him anyway.
Lionel Messi struck for his first goal of the 2025 season to help lift Inter Miami CF to a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City in both teams' opening game of the Concacaf Champions Cup at frigid Children's Mercy Park Wednesday night.
It was a busy evening in CCC play with five MLS squads debuting in Round One as Seattle Sounders FC and FC Cincinnati also picked up big road wins, while Real Salt Lake settled for a draw.
That comes on the heels of Colorado Rapids' 2-1 home win over LAFC on Tuesday night, while Vancouver Whitecaps FC head to Costa Rica to meet Deportivo Saprissa Thursday night.
Sporting Kansas City 0, Inter Miami CF 1
Messi helped the reigning Supporters' Shield winners claim a big road victory as his 56th-minute strike was the difference in the lone all-MLS meeting of the night.
Last season's Landon Donovan MLS MVP took down a Sergio Busquets' perfectly-weighted cross off his chest in the box, cut to his right and slotted home past SKC goalkeeper John Pulskamp for the pivotal away goal.
The series shifts to Chase Stadium for the second leg Feb. 25. The winner on aggregate face Jamaican side Cavalier in the Round of 16.
Goals
- 56' - MIA - Lionel Messi | WATCH
Antigua 1, Seattle Sounders FC 3
Second-half goals by Pedro de la Vega and Albert Rusnák helped Seattle Sounders FC claim a 3-1 victory over Antigua at Estadio Pensativo in Guatemala.
Paul Arriola needed little time to make a positive first impression with his new club, putting the visitors in front, 1-0, in the third minute on a looping deflected first-time finish from just outside the 18-yard box.
After Óscar Santis leveled for Antigua in the 24th minute, de la Vega broke the stalemate with a stunning golazo in the 61st minute before Rusnák closed out the decisive win with a stoppage-time strike.
The second leg will be played at Lumen Field on Feb. 26, with the victor advancing to face LIGA MX powerhouse Cruz Azul in the Round of 16.
Goals
Motagua 1, FC Cincinnati 4
Kévin Denkey and Evander both scored on their FC Cincinnati debuts and Pavel Bucha struck for a brace in a 4-1 victory over Motagua in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Bucha lashed a shot under the crossbar from the edge of the 18-yard box to open the scoring in the 28th minute. After Rodrigo Auzmendi leveled for the Honduran hosts, the visitors scored three unanswered goals in the second half with Denkey (49'), Bucha (77') and Evander (87'), in his first action for his new club after an MLS record-breaking trade with the Portland Timbers, each finding the back of the net.
FC Cincinnati will take their four away goals with them back to TQL Stadium for the second leg of the Round One series Feb. 26. The winner on aggregate advances to the Round of 16 LIGA MX giants Tigres UANL.
Goals
CS Herediano 0, Real Salt Lake 0
Neither team was able to find the breakthrough as CS Herediano and Real Salt Lake battled to a scoreless stalemate at Estadio Nacional in San José, Costa Rica.
Braian Ojeda had the best chance for the visitors to nab an away goal, but he flashed his low shot across the face of goal and just wide.
It's all to play for when the series heads to America First Field on Feb. 26. The winner meets the LA Galaxy in the Round of 16. The Galaxy earned a Round One bye as a result of winning their record-setting sixth MLS Cup in December.
Goals
- None