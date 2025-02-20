Ice cold! Lionel Messi opens 2025 account in Concacaf Champions Cup game

Sub-zero temperatures are no match for Lionel Messi, who scored the first goal of Inter Miami CF's 2025 season Wednesday night in Concacaf Champions Cup action.
The 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP chested down a cross-field switch from fellow FC Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets, then fired a right-footed shot past Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp to earn a 1-0 victory.
Messi's 56th-minute strike came with thermometers at Children's Mercy Park reading in the single digits and the feels-like temperature pushing into the negative-teens. In fact, the game was pushed back one day due to extreme winter conditions in the Kansas City area.
That ultimately didn't faze the Argentine icon, whose Inter Miami will look to advance in the Champions Cup next week when hosting SKC for Leg 2 of their Round One series. The aggregate winner faces Jamaican side Cavalier FC in the Round of 16, progressing in the prestigious continental competition.
Messi and Inter Miami will host New York City FC on Saturday to start their 2025 regular season, hoping to build off last year's Supporters' Shield-winning campaign (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+). Their captain produced an astounding 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 games last year, helping them to an MLS-record 74-point haul.