Ice cold! Lionel Messi opens 2025 account in Concacaf Champions Cup game

Sub-zero temperatures are no match for Lionel Messi , who scored the first goal of Inter Miami CF 's 2025 season Wednesday night in Concacaf Champions Cup action.

The 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP chested down a cross-field switch from fellow FC Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets, then fired a right-footed shot past Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp to earn a 1-0 victory.

Messi's 56th-minute strike came with thermometers at Children's Mercy Park reading in the single digits and the feels-like temperature pushing into the negative-teens. In fact, the game was pushed back one day due to extreme winter conditions in the Kansas City area.