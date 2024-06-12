Matchday

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami will be my last club

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami - captain band
Dylan Butler

When Lionel Messi retires, he’ll do so in an Inter Miami CF uniform.

The GOAT, in Argentina camp ahead of Copa América, told ESPN that Inter Miami will be the final club in a storied career that saw him win trophies at FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain before his transformative move to MLS last July.

“Inter Miami will be the last club in my career,” the 36-year-old global icon said.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and FIFA World Cup champion, who is under contract with Inter Miami through the 2025 MLS season, is not hanging up the cleats anytime soon.

“I am not prepared to leave soccer," Messi said. “I enjoy playing ball.”

Messi has certainly shown no signs of slowing down. He has 12g/13a in 12 games this season for league-leading Inter Miami, becoming the fastest player in MLS history to reach 25 goal contributions.

That comes on the heels of leading Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup title last summer, the club’s first trophy.

“There is fear that everything ends, leaving Europe was a difficult step,” Messi said.

Messi and Argentina are chasing a 16th Copa América title, opening the tournament against Canada on June 20 at Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Messi has also said he hopes to compete for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America, theoretically as an Inter Miami player.

“I am aware that there’s less time left,” Messi said. “But I don’t think about it. I just enjoy.”

