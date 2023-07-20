Jordi Alba signs with Inter Miami CF

"He has proven for over a decade that he is one of the best fullbacks in the sport due to both his defensive solidity and capacity to contribute in the attack. We know that he’ll help Inter Miami achieve the club’s objectives this season and beyond."

"Jordi is an accomplished, dynamic and experienced player that we’re excited to acquire to continue bolstering our squad," said chief soccer director and sporting director Chris Henderson in a release.

Alba’s arrival follows two other world-famous summertime additions for the Herons in forward Lionel Messi and midfielder Sergio Busquets . With Messi and Busquets receiving Designated Player contracts, the trio creates a Barça reunion in South Florida.

The Spanish international defender is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. He was a free agent.

Alba spent the past 15 years competing in LaLiga, first for Valencia CF and then Barça, all while amassing 37 goals and 107 assists in 605 matches across all competitions. The attack-minded defender has won 20 trophies for club and country, plus boasts 10 goals in 93 appearances for Spain. Some career highlights include winning the 2012 Euros and 2015 UEFA Champions League.

Fresh off winning a sixth LaLiga title with Barça, Alba helps resolve a position of need in Miami. Wintertime signing Franco Negri is out for the year after suffering a right ACL injury (knee) last month, and homegrown player Noah Allen has started in his absence. He's expected to play opposite DeAndre Yedlin, a US international and Miami's starting right back.

Alba will also be reunited with manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who took over the Herons last month. They previously worked together at Barça in 2013-14, the early days of Alba emerging as one of the game’s best-ever attack-minded left backs.