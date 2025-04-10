Lionel Messi, Inter Miami deliver LAFC heartbreak in instant CCC classic

A rollercoaster of emotions, VAR checks, on-field scuffles and another legendary performance from the GOAT all made for an enthralling contest through all 90 minutes of Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal decider between Inter Miami CF and LAFC .

"This is why this sport is so beautiful, I want to thank the players for their effort, for dealing with adversity after receiving a goal five minutes into the game and have a difficult task in front of them. They believed they could turn it around and they did.”

"We wanted to reach the semis and I think that was apparent," head coach Javier Mascherano said postgame. "With mistakes and good moments, in the end we wanted it more and we made it happen. I was telling [club owner] Jorge Mas that for a comeback like this one, luck needs to be on your side, and we had it.

By the final whistle, Lionel Messi had done what he has so many times before, scoring two goals and assisting on another to fuel Inter Miami's stunning 3-1 comeback victory (3-2 aggregate) over LAFC in Leg 2 of the CCC quarterfinals.

"Besides that, because the game is not just about wanting it, it’s about having the capabilities and he’s got that because he’s the greatest of all time. I’m just thankful to have been able to play with him as long as I did and now in this last stage I get to see him train and try to help him continue competing and being happy.”

“He’s the soul of this team. There’s no doubt," Mascherano said. "Sometimes I get uncomfortable talking about him because he’s been my teammate for over 20 years and now I have to help him in this role as coach. He’s done it all in the game. He’s the greatest in history and he still sets the example of how to compete, showing the way. He is always going to want to win and he’ll do the impossible to win.

Miami's captain profited from a rare first-half LAFC mistake to power home his team's opening goal, then assisted Noah Allen 's aggregate equalizer before putting the game away with a perfect penalty in the final minutes.

"We were more in their half and I think that first-half goal allowed us at the break to say that we could score a second one."

“I don’t want to lie to myself or to anyone here," Mascherano said. "We knew the game got very difficult but when I saw they couldn’t put the game away in those first 20 minutes and gave us a lifeline, and I saw Leo score that first goal that didn’t count, I saw we started to feel like we were taking control of the game.

Chaos ensued at Chase Stadium, as the Herons turned to their iconic No. 10 to spear the comeback while also absorbing waves of pressure as the visitors smelled the upset.

Inter Miami found their CCC campaign on the ropes after an early concession to Aaron Long left them in need of three unanswered goals due to the away-goals tiebreaker.

Game of the Year?

The frantic pace and non-stop action may have been entertaining from a neutral perspective, but for Mascherano, it was even a little too hectic.

"The level of this game was too high because we faced a team that – they play really, really well, with great players and we had to come back and that never in football is easy when you have to come back and then hold the the game. That was difficult for us," Mascherano said. "We have a lot of things to improve, but this is the way. This is the way to play football; try to give everything 100 percent."

That mentality propelled the Herons back from the two-goal hole. Despite the inauspicious start to the match, the nervous nature eventually shifted from the home side to the visitors, setting the stage for the second-half theatrics.

"I think that the first 25 minutes they were much better than us. Maybe they deserved to score another goal," Mascherano admitted. "They didn't. They gave us one more life and then we did our job.

"In football, sometimes you have to suffer the moment, try to give the high mentality because we knew that if we scored one goal, maybe they were going to be nervous because they know that also we have good players, good team and players that they know how to compete. So I think it was, at the end, a great night for us, so just to congratulate my team to the players. I'm very happy for them."

The Herons' head coach also did not forget to remind everyone that he saw the comeback coming.