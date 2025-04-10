Lionel Messi heroics send Inter Miami into Concacaf Champions Cup semis

Inter Miami CF are through to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, riding an incredible Lionel Messi -led comeback to a riveting 3-1 victory (3-2 aggregate) in Wednesday's quarterfinal Leg 2 at Chase Stadium.

Facing a 2-0 aggregate deficit after LAFC captain Aaron Long found an early opener, Miami erupted for three unanswered goals, with Messi scoring two and assisting on the other.

The Herons' captain first responded to Long's opener with a powerful finish into the top corner. After intermission, he kept the momentum going by assisting Noah Allen for a 61st-minute aggregate equalizer following a chaotic sequence.

Needing one more goal to go through with LAFC holding the away goals tiebreaker, the Herons got their chance from the penalty spot in the 84th minute after LAFC center back Marlon was called for a handball on Video Review. Facing off with iconic French international goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Messi calmly deposited the series-deciding goal from the spot.