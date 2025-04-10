Lionel Messi heroics send Inter Miami into Concacaf Champions Cup semis

Inter Miami CF are through to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, riding an incredible Lionel Messi-led comeback to a riveting 3-1 victory (3-2 aggregate) in Wednesday's quarterfinal Leg 2 at Chase Stadium.
Facing a 2-0 aggregate deficit after LAFC captain Aaron Long found an early opener, Miami erupted for three unanswered goals, with Messi scoring two and assisting on the other.
The Herons' captain first responded to Long's opener with a powerful finish into the top corner. After intermission, he kept the momentum going by assisting Noah Allen for a 61st-minute aggregate equalizer following a chaotic sequence.
Needing one more goal to go through with LAFC holding the away goals tiebreaker, the Herons got their chance from the penalty spot in the 84th minute after LAFC center back Marlon was called for a handball on Video Review. Facing off with iconic French international goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Messi calmly deposited the series-deciding goal from the spot.
Inter Miami advance to the CCC semifinal where they will take on either Pumas UNAM (Mexico) or Vancouver Whitecaps FC for a trip to the tournament final.
Goals
- THE BIG PICTURE: The matchup between two of the league’s top clubs more than lived up to the billing with this electric, back-and-forth second leg. With the dust settled, it’s a comeback for the ages for Messi and Miami, and an equally heartbreaking defeat for the Black & Gold, who gave the Herons everything they could handle across both legs.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Messi’s decisive penalty kick was a cinematic moment that saw him get the best of a fellow World Cup-winning legend in Lloris.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: In a career filled with magical moments, the GOAT has added yet another with his latest virtuoso performance.
Next Up
- LAFC: Saturday, April 12 vs San Jose Earthquakes | 10:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season
- MIA: Sunday, April 13 at Chicago Fire FC | 4:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+) | MLS Regular Season